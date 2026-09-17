John-Andrew Morrison to Star as 'Mary's Husband' in OH, MARY! San Francisco Engagement
John-Andrew Morrison replaces J. Harrison Ghee, who is taking a medical leave of absence.
At the recommendation of their medical team, J. Harrison Ghee is taking a leave of absence from the National Tour of Oh, Mary! and will not perform in San Francisco as previously announced. Ghee has been managing kidney disease and, following a change in their kidney function, their doctors have advised that they step away from the tour to focus on their health and treatment.
“I'm so grateful to the producers and the entire company of Oh, Mary! for the extraordinary support, care, and understanding they've shown me during this time,” Ghee said. “Stepping away isn't easy, but I know I'm doing it surrounded by people who genuinely support me, and that means more than I can say.”
“J. is an incredible talent and a beloved member of the Oh, Mary! company. The entire team sends them love and encouragement, and we look forward to the day when they can dazzle audiences in Oh, Mary!” said producers Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, and Carlee Briglia.
Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will reprise his Broadway role as “Mary's Husband” in Oh, Mary! at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco from October 13–November 1, 2026. He joins Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln,” Wesley Taylor as “Mary's Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary's Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary's Husband's Assistant.” The company also includes Natalie Joy Johnson understudying the roles of “Mary Todd Lincoln” and “Mary's Chaperone,” Mike Cefalo understudying “Mary's Husband's Assistant” and “Mary's Teacher,” and Julius Thomas III understudying “Mary's Husband” and “Mary's Teacher.”
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
Photo Credit: Daniel Rampulla
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