Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS 40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH ELLEN GREENE at Curran Theatre

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What happens when a cult classic brings generations of theatre and film lovers together under one roof?

The Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene at San Francisco’s Curran Theatre answered that question with an evening overflowing with nostalgia, laughter, and plenty of love for one of musical theatre’s most enduringly strange creations. Four decades later, the film’s combination of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s unforgettable score, outrageous comedy, and one very hungry plant continues to attract devoted fans both old and new.

But this particular evening offered something even more special: the opportunity to celebrate Little Shop alongside the woman who helped make Audrey an icon. Ellen Greene’s connection to the character stretches back to the musical’s original Off-Broadway production before she immortalized the role on film, making her presence at this anniversary celebration feel like a living connection to the history of the piece itself.

Little Shop of Horrors is beloved by so many, and there was something wonderful about looking around the Curran and seeing multiple generations of film and theatre lovers gathered together to celebrate it. Some audience members have clearly carried this story with them for decades, while others discovered it much later, yet everyone seemed united by the same affection for these wonderfully bizarre characters.

The evening felt less like a traditional screening and more like a communal celebration. There’s a different kind of energy that comes from watching something you love surrounded by hundreds of people who clearly love it just as much, and that enthusiasm was palpable throughout the theatre.

The true gift of the night, however, was Ellen Greene herself.

Hearing Greene sing “Somewhere That’s Green” live was nothing short of surreal. Her voice retained the unmistakable sound and character that made the song so iconic in both the original stage production and film. For those few minutes, it almost felt as though no time had passed at all.

The audience understandably erupted when she finished, and watching Greene become visibly emotional as she absorbed the response was one of the sweetest moments of the evening. There was such genuine gratitude in her reaction, and it was impossible not to recognize how much this character—and the audiences who continue to embrace her—still mean to her.

Ellen Greene sharing stories during the audience talkback. Photo by AJ Jaffari

Greene then settled in for an audience talkback, giving fans the opportunity to ask questions about her career and the history of Little Shop. I'll admit, open audience Q&As can always be a little hit or miss when questions aren't vetted beforehand, but Greene navigated the entire segment with remarkable grace and plenty of comedy.

Before this evening, most of what I knew about Greene revolved around her legendary connection to Audrey. Hearing her speak at length revealed so much more. She shared stories from the early days of developing the character alongside Alan Menken and the late, great Howard Ashman, offering a glimpse into the creative process behind a musical that would eventually become a cultural phenomenon.

Her anecdotes extended beyond Little Shop as well, creating a wonderfully personal portrait of her life and career. Greene proved to be every bit as charming and funny in conversation as one might hope, and listening to her reminisce made the evening feel incredibly intimate despite the size of the Curran.

And then, of course, came the film itself.

Watching Little Shop of Horrors with a theatre full of devoted fans was every bit as joyous as expected. Familiar jokes received enormous laughs, beloved musical moments were greeted with enthusiasm, and the collective energy in the room gave a movie many of us have seen countless times a fresh sense of life.

That's ultimately what made this anniversary event so special. We weren't simply watching a beloved movie again; we were celebrating the artists, music, memories, and community that have allowed it to flourish for four decades.

The Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour was a wonderfully affectionate ode to a film that has never stopped finding new audiences. Getting to experience the movie on the big screen was already a treat, but hearing Ellen Greene sing that iconic song and share stories from the creation of Audrey turned the evening into something far more memorable.

Forty years later, it seems there are still plenty of us ready to head back down to Skid Row—and judging by the roaring crowd at the Curran, Little Shop of Horrors isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

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