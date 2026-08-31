Darren Criss Will Return Home To San Francisco For One-Night-Only Concert

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Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss returns to his hometown of San Francisco for a special one-night-only concert at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Saturday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on-sale beginning Thursday, September 3 at 10 AM at us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/.

One of the most versatile performers of his generation, Criss will take audiences on a musical journey through his wildly eclectic career as a songwriter, musician, and performer. The concert marks a homecoming for the San Francisco native, whose musical career began performing inventive interpretations of popular songs at cafés and bars around his hometown.

Criss first gained widespread attention in 2009 as the co-creator and star of the viral sensation A Very Potter Musical before becoming a household name as Blaine Anderson on the hit television series Glee. His performances on the series contributed to multiple Billboard-charting recordings, and his original song “This Time,” written for the series finale, earned him an Emmy Award nomination.

Criss most recently earned the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his acclaimed performance as Oliver in the Broadway hit Maybe Happy Ending, which also received the Tony Award for Best Musical. Criss additionally served as a producer on the production.

His Broadway credits also include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and David Mamet's American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell.

On television, Criss earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, sweeping the season's major acting honors with Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics' Choice Awards. He also starred in and executive produced the Netflix series Hollywood.

A prolific musician and songwriter, Criss has written and produced music for theater, film, and television throughout his career. His recording projects include the genre-spanning solo EP Masquerade and holiday album A Very Darren Crissmas, while his musical comedy series Royalties saw him serve as creator, executive producer, star, and songwriter.

About ATG San Francisco:

ATG San Francisco is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum, Golden Gate, and Curran Theatres in San Francisco. ATG San Francisco presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.

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