San Francisco Opera's Season-Opening Performances Cancelled Due To Strike

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The 104th season-opening performance of Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra and the annual Opera in the Park concert were cancelled due to a strike called by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra. No other cancellations are announced at this time.

September 12 Simon Boccanegra ticketholders have the following options:

The value of your tickets may be held on your account to purchase tickets for an upcoming performance in the 2026–27 Season.

The value of your tickets may be donated.

Request a full refund for the value of your September 12 performance tickets.

No immediate action is required. Ticketholders can visit sfopera.com/updates or call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330 to choose the most appropriate option.

San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said: ”I am very disappointed that the Orchestra has chosen to strike the opening of our 104th season, cancelling the opening performance and the beloved Opera in the Park concert, rather than continuing to engage in dialogue at the negotiating table. This is an incredible difficult time for the arts. As with many organizations, we must adjust to the changing realities of the arts, and we cannot sustain a compensation structure that originated 45 years ago without bringing it into alignment with current reality. We deeply value the Musicians of the Orchestra and hope that they will return to the pit as soon as possible, such that the whole company can return to bringing transformative opera to the community.”

San Francisco Opera has been in mediated negotiations with our Orchestra for a successor collective bargaining agreement. The agreement expired on July 31, 2026. We have incredible respect for the Musicians of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and deeply value the talents they bring to the Company and the community. The Company looks forward to continuing conversations with the Orchestra to find the right path forward for all parties.

For more information about the economic context in which these negotiations are happening and the key issues under discussion, visit sfopera.com/economics.

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