 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

John Adams' DOCTOR ATOMIC to Receive South Bay Premiere at Opera San José

Shawna Lucey will direct and Joseph Marcheso will conduct, with Laura Krumm as Kitty Oppenheimer.

By:
John Adams' DOCTOR ATOMIC to Receive South Bay Premiere at Opera San José

This February, Opera San José will bring audiences to the dawn of the atomic age with the South Bay premiere of John Adams' Doctor Atomic, the company's first opera by the celebrated Berkeley-based composer, arriving just ahead of his 80th birthday. Performances will run February 14-28, 2027.

Set in the final hours before the world's first atomic bomb test, the opera follows J. Robert Oppenheimer and the scientists of the Manhattan Project as they confront the moral and human consequences of their work. Eighty years later, as Silicon Valley races toward new technological frontiers with artificial intelligence, Doctor Atomic offers a timely reflection on ambition, responsibility, and the cost of discovery.

Adams' pulsing, cinematic score meets Peter Sellars' libretto shaped by historical documents, government records, and poetry, including the John Donne sonnet that inspired the name of the Trinity test. Baritone Johnathan McCullough makes his company debut as Oppenheimer, joined by mezzo-soprano Laura Krumm as his wife, Kitty. OSJ General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey directs, and Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts, reuniting the creative team behind OSJ's Bluebeard's Castle, with set design by Steven C. Kemp, costume design by Caitlin Cisek, and lighting design by Michael Clark. Doctor Atomic is presented by arrangement with B&H Music Publishing, Inc.

tracking

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Opera San José
Recent Articles
Opera San José Names Alek Shrader Director of Development
Opera San José Names Alek Shrader Director of Development
9/1/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in San Francisco / Bay Area The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
Lena Hall: In Concert in San Francisco / Bay Area Lena Hall: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (11/06-11/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Secret Garden in San Francisco / Bay Area The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20) VIDEOS
Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Bryan Eng
Orinda Theatre (12/06-12/06)
Company in San Francisco / Bay Area Company
City Lights Theater Company (7/15-8/22)
The Bodyguard in San Francisco / Bay Area The Bodyguard
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (2/02-2/07)
Come From Away in San Francisco / Bay Area Come From Away
Revival Hall (11/13-12/06)
Hello, Dolly! in San Francisco / Bay Area Hello, Dolly!
Hillbarn Theatre (4/15-5/09)
Alice, Formerly of Wonderland in San Francisco / Bay Area Alice, Formerly of Wonderland
Lucie Stern Theatre, Palo Alto (12/02-12/27) PHOTOS
Disney's Frozen in San Francisco / Bay Area Disney's Frozen
Berkeley Playhouse (11/13-12/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets