Opera San José Names Alek Shrader Director of Development

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Opera San José has announced Alek Shrader has been appointed to serve as its new Director of Development. The internationally acclaimed American tenor, stage director, and arts leader brings his extensive experience as a performer, educator, director, fundraiser, and advocate for emerging artists to the company's leadership team. In his new role at OSJ, Shrader will lead the company's development efforts, cultivating relationships with donors, patrons, and community partners while advancing philanthropic support for OSJ's artistic and educational programming.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Opera San José as Director of Development,” said OSJ Director of Development Alek Shrader. “I've long admired this company and the people who make it so special, and it's an honor to find my place among its leadership, its extraordinary artists, and this wonderful community. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and work alongside such talented colleagues, artists, supporters, and partners to help Opera San José thrive, and I'm grateful to be a part of what comes next.”

“Opera San José could not be more thrilled to welcome Alek Shrader as our new Director of Development,” added Opera San José General Director & CEO Shawna Lucey. “Alek's career as a tenor has taken him from the Metropolitan Opera to San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the great stages of Europe, and audiences everywhere have responded to the same qualities: a beautiful lyric voice, real dramatic intelligence, and total commitment to the story he's telling, When he stepped into the director's chair with us for last season's Così Fan Tutte, we saw firsthand how naturally that same artistry translates into leadership, and we are delighted that he is directing our season opener Don Giovanni this September. As a steward for our funding programs, Alek will use his rare gift for helping donors see themselves in the work they make possible, connecting their generosity directly to the singers on our stage and the art they experience in the house. We're excited for the culture of philanthropy he will build here, rooted in that same sense of shared purpose. Alek understands opera from every angle: as a performer, as a storyteller, and now as an advocate for the institutions that make this art form possible. We are honored to help incubate the next chapter of his career in opera leadership, and we can't wait to see what he builds for Opera San José.”

As a performer, Shrader has appeared on leading stages around the world, including San Francisco Opera, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Salzburg Festival, earning recognition for his expressive storytelling, versatility, and commitment to bringing compelling stories to life. His artistic practice extends beyond performance to stage and film directing, new-work development, and projects exploring the intersection of music, theater, and community engagement.

A dedicated mentor and advocate for emerging artists, Shrader has held positions at the University of Notre Dame and Festival Napa Valley, where he taught voice and acting. Most recently, he served as Director of Membership & Engagement for the Merola Opera Program, where he led fundraising and marketing initiatives while fostering meaningful relationships among patrons, donors, and artists.

His appointment at Opera San José marks the next step in an expanding career that brings together artistic practice and arts leadership.

ABOUT OPERA SAN JOSE

Opera San José (OSJ) is a flagship arts organization of Silicon Valley. Maintaining a resident company of artists, OSJ presents four mainstage productions annually in San José's beautifully restored, magnificent California Theatre. It also broadcasts digital productions from its state-of-the-art Heiman Digital Media Studio, and performs regularly in its community, providing access to the arts to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. OSJ specializes in role debuts, serving as an artistic incubator for established and emerging artists and administrators, producing world-class operatic performances for diverse audiences throughout the Bay Area and around the globe. More information is available at operasj.org.

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