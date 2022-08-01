Joey Hoeber And Denise Tyrrell Present THE REALISTIC JONESES

Joey Hoeber and Denise Tyrrell present Will Eno's THE REALISTIC JONESES. Running at September 9th - 25th running at The Playhouse in San Anselmo.

In The Realistic Joneses, we meet Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors, John and Pony, two suburban couples who have even more in common than their identical homes and their shared last names. As their relationships begin to irrevocably intertwine, the Joneses must decide between their idyllic fantasies and their imperfect realities.

Boasting the playwright's quintessential existential quirkiness, this comedy finds poetry in the banal while humorously exploring our ever-floundering efforts at communication. Listed as one of New York Times' Best Plays of 2012,

Directed by Aimee Greenberg, produced by Joey Hoeber and Denise Tyrrell, starring Joey Hoeber, Denise Tyrrell, Cameron Stuckey and Heather Mathieson

Will Eno is the author of Thom Pain (based on nothing), which ran for a year Off-Broadway and was a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Other works include Middletown, The Flu Season, Tragedy: a tragedy, Intermission, and Gnit, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Peer Gynt. His many awards include the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theatre Award, the Horton Foote Prize, and the first-ever Marian Seldes/Garson Kanin Fellowship by the Theater Hall of Fame.