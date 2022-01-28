Jazz Star Tiffany Austin Performs At San Jose's Hammer Theatre

Acclaimed powerhouse vocalist Tiffany Austin will perform live in downtown San Jose when San Jose Jazz, Hammer Theatre Center, and San José State University present the Tiffany Austin Trio, Friday, February 17 at the Hammer Theatre's intimate Hammer4 (also available to view from home via Livestream).

Described by KQED Arts as "one of the country's best jazz singers," Austin's refreshing approach to the jazz tradition blends elements of R&B, jazz, hip-hop, gospel, soul, and the blues, with influences ranging from Whitney Houston to Mariah Carey, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, and more. Austin's self-released album, Nothing But Soul, was widely hailed as one of the best jazz debut albums in 2015, while her eagerly awaited follow-up, Unbroken, solidified her status as one of jazz's elite singers and formidable songwriters. Austin appears as part of the Black Cab Jazz series which offers a rare chance to see today's hottest jazz artists up close, transforming the "black box" of the Hammer4 concert space into a cabaret with 4-top table seating, with a maximum capacity of 120 audience members.

Other upcoming performances in this series include Helen Sung (March 19), Cameron Graves (April 6), Miguel Zénon Duo (April 28). Tiffany Austin Trio will perform 7:00pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Hammer4, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. This performance is also part of the San Jose Jazz Winter Fest 2022. For tickets ($25-$35 in-person; $15 Livestream) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

In accordance with current city mandates, all audience members (12 and older) must show proof of full vaccination, including a COVID-19 booster, and corresponding ID, to attend. All patrons and staff are also required to remain masked while indoors. For more information on the most up-to-date policies, including requirements for those seeking medical and religious exemptions, please visit Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs page: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.

Originally from South Los Angeles, Tiffany Austin attended California State, Northridge, majoring in Creative Writing and studying Classical Voice. After graduation, she spent five years in Japan as a singer before moving to the East Bay in 2009 to study at the UC Berkeley School of Law. During her studies, Austin earned a full scholarship to the California Jazz Conservatory (formerly known as the JazzSchool), where she worked extensively with renowned Brazilian pianist Marcos Silva. Delving more deeply into jazz, Austin also began working and recording with Bay Area bass player/bandleader Marcus Shelby. From there, she tapped into her legal experience and started her own company, Con Alma (with soul), where she recorded two albums to date: Nothing But Soul (2015) and Unbroken (2018). Nothing But Soul features an original take on songs from the Great American Songbook, while Unbroken showcases many of her own compositions and celebrates the diversity of African-American culture. This Tiffany Austin Trio performance is also part of San Jose Jazz Winter Fest 2022: https://sanjosejazz.org/festivals/winter-fest/.

Black Cab Jazz is a collaboration between San Jose Jazz, San José State University, and the Hammer Theatre, bringing audiences an intimate cabaret experience featuring some of the best names in modern jazz.

Founded in 1986, San Jose Jazz is a public benefit corporation celebrating jazz as a dynamic, evolving art form and is producer of the annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest and Winter Fest. With its singular music programming and innovative educational offerings, San Jose Jazz preserves the jazz tradition while actively supporting the next generation of performers within the genre and beyond. For more information, please visit www.sanjosejazz.org.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.