James Aaron Oh, Monica Ho, and More to Star in Lauren Yee's THE GREAT LEAP

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's first production in its 39th Season, Lauren Yee's The Great Leap.

Directed by Jeffrey Lo, The Great Leap will run from September 29 - October 17, 2021.

San Jose Stage Company is located at 490 South 1st Street in San Jose, California.

Tickets range from $32 - $72

When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in 1989, the drama goes deeper than the strain between countries. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, The Great Leap explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.

"Our upcoming season celebrates the resilience of the human spirit," says Artistic Director Randall King. "Our innate strength to survive and withstand any storm to overcome with a renewed sense of passion and purpose. The Great Leap gives insight and perspective to our undaunted resilience, individually and collectively."

"I'm so excited for the return to live theatre and to collaborate with San Jose Stage on The Great Leap," says Director Jeffrey Lo. "This play truly brings us everything that makes theatre such a vital and powerful art form. In a play filled with energy, sports and humor, Lauren Yee has created a captivating story that also explores the push and pull of family, country and belief in one's self."

The cast of The Great Leap will feature James Aaron Oh as "Manford," Monica Ho as "Connie," Alex Hsu* as "Wen Chang," and Tim Kniffin as "Saul."

In addition to Jeffrey Lo, the creative team includes Christopher Fitzer (Scenic & Projection Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer), Christopher Sauceda (Sound Designer), Dante Carballo (Projections Consultant), Allison F. Rich* (Stage Manager), and Robert Pickering (Scenic Painter).

San Jose Stage Company's 39th Season RESILIENCE will continue with the World Premiere adaptation of MEET JOHN DOE (November 17 - December 19, 2021; Press Opening: November 20, 2021), a fully staged World Premiere of STRANGE COURTESIES (February 2 - 27, 2022; Press Opening: February 5, 2022), Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (March 30 - April 24, 2022; Press Opening: April 2, 2022), and the rarely produced THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022; Press Opening: June 4, 2022).

About Lauren Yee

Lauren Yee is a playwright, screenwriter, and TV writer born and raised in San Francisco. She currently lives in New York City.

Her CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, with music by Dengue Fever and others, premiered at South Coast Rep, with subsequent productions at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, La Jolla Playhouse, Victory Gardens, City Theatre, Merrimack Rep, and Signature Theatre. Her play THE GREAT LEAP has been produced at Denver Center, Seattle Rep, Atlantic Theatre, Guthrie Theatre, American Conservatory Theatre, Arts Club, InterAct Theatre, Steppenwolf, Pasadena Playhouse/East West Players, and Cygnet Theatre.

Lauren Yee's play KING OF THE YEES premiered at The Goodman Theatre and Center Theatre Group, followed by productions at ACT Theatre, Canada's National Arts Centre, and Baltimore Center Stage. Other plays include CHING CHONG CHINAMAN (Pan Asian Rep, Mu Performing Arts), THE HATMAKER'S WIFE (Playwrights Realm, Moxie, PlayPenn), HOOKMAN (Encore, Company One), IN A WORD (Young Vic, SF Playhouse, Cleveland Public, Strawdog), SAMSARA (Victory Gardens), THE SONG OF SUMMER (Trinity Rep, Mixed Blood), and THE TIGER AMONG US (Mu).

She is the winner of the Doris Duke Artist Award, the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Horton Foote Prize, the Kesselring Prize, the ATCA/Steinberg Award, American Academy of Arts and Letters literature award, and the Francesca Primus Prize. She has been a finalist for the Edward M. Kennedy Prize and the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Her plays were the #1 and #2 plays on the 2017 Kilroys List.

Lauren is a Residency 5 playwright at Signature Theatre, New Dramatists member (class of 2025), Ma-Yi Writers' Lab member, former Princeton University Hodder fellow, and Playwrights Realm alumni playwright. TV: PACHINKO (Apple), SOUNDTRACK (Netflix). Current commissions include Geffen Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Second Stage, South Coast Rep. BA: Yale. MFA: UCSD. www.laurenyee.com

About San Jose Stage Company

Through powerful, provocative and profound theatre, San Jose Stage Company (The Stage) seeks to expand community, forge creative partnerships and challenge individuals in order to illuminate the human condition.

San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is dedicated to the presentation and development of new works, with a concentration on American literature scripted by modern playwrights that speak to the conditions, hopes and fears of humanity. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

The Stage is a multi-award-winning theatre company, including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued contributions to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 185 productions, including 18 world premieres and 49 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley Business Journal).

Attracting over 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape.

Ticket Information

Subscriptions and single tickets to San Jose Stage Company's 2021-2022 Season may be purchased online at www.thestage.org. Subscription packages range from $125 - $260 with savings up to 30%.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols for In-Person Performances

The health and safety of our artists, patrons, and staff are top priority. In order to safely return to in-person performances at San Jose Stage Company, we have implemented the following policies and procedures:

Proof of full vaccination will be required of all patrons before entering the theatre.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff while inside the theatre and lobby area.

San Jose Stage Company is a fully vaccinated company, i.e., artists, staff, and crew are vaccinated.

Concessions will be available, and food and drink consumption will be permitted in the outdoor courtyard. No food or drinks will be permitted in the theatre or lobby area.

We have upgraded our air filters and increased air flow in the theatre.

Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the theatre and lobby area.

Performers will not be masked.

All tickets will be e-tickets for touchless check-in.

Digital playbills will be available by QR code and website link. No physical playbills will be provided.

Patrons will not be allowed to wait for performers in the lobby after the show.

The theatre, backstage, and lobby areas will be sanitized after each performance.

The Stage is constantly monitoring state and county guidelines and these policies may change and evolve over time. We appreciate your cooperation in maintaining safety at The Stage. These policies and procedures are in place to keep our doors open for live performances. If you have any questions or concerns regarding our policies, please contact us via email at boxoffice@thestage.org.