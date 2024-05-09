CINDERELLA Comes to New Ballet This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Ballet has announced its production of Cinderella, May 18 and 19 at the Hammer Theatre Center. Company Artist Alysa Reinhardt performs the role of Cinderella with Studio Company Dancer Jack Concordia as the Prince. The lead roles of Cinderella and the Prince will also be performed by additional casts for the various performances. This special spring production features choreography by Director and Founder Dalia Rawson, Prokofiev's beloved score and stunning costumes and scenery.

"Every spring, New Ballet presents a full-length classical story ballet," said Dalia Rawson, Founder and Director of New Ballet. "This year, I selected Cinderella as a much-loved story with humor that will delight people of all ages. I am excited for our local community to come together and experience live performance with friends and family."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

New Ballet presents four performances of Cinderella on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at the Hammer Theatre Center. Run Time: 2 hours, including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets: $19 - $100

Performance Times:

Saturday, May 18: 2pm

Saturday, May 18: 7pm (LGBTQ+ night)

Sunday, May 19: 11am (My Very First Ballet*)

Sunday, May 19: 2pm

$100 tickets in the Orchestra Premium or Parterre Premium section provide an elevated experience including access to New Ballet's exclusive VIP Lounge before the show and at intermission, with treats and beverages for all ages, as well as photo opportunities with dancers in costume.

*My Very First Ballet: Cinderella, a special shortened performance for families with toddlers and preschoolers takes place Sunday, May 19 at 11 am (Run time: One hour with no intermission). Tickets: $12.50-$65

ABOUT NEW BALLET

New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.

The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by critics and audience members as "mesmerizing," "innovative" and even "woke," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.

New Ballet's programs are made possible in part by an operating grant from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs.

