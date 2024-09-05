Front Porch Music To Present Local Talent At Town Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Front Porch Music, a Lafayette-based nonprofit, will bring six local musical groups to Town Hall Theatre this October as part of its quarterly folk music series, Front Porch Music Presents, in partnership with Town Hall Theatre Co.

This one-night-only local music festival will showcase the exceptional talents of local acoustic musicians and performers to benefit the dual nonprofit communities and their mission to support community music and the performing arts.

Now in its second year, the series has attracted more than a thousand audience members who have enjoyed live performances in the historic Town Hall Theatre. This, the fourth and final show in the 2024 series, will take place on Friday, October 4th at 7:00 pm, with lobby entertainment by folk troubadour Steve Smulian, starting at 6:00 pm.

Six local acts will be featured during the October 4th performance:

The Threetles (Carole Zingeser, John Rafferty, and Sparky Grinstead) blend influences from the British Invasion, classical music, jazz standards, country, and folk, all with a touch of humor.

Janel Wagner, a competitive fingerstyle guitarist and vocalist, will join forces with Margaret Meckes, who recently captivated audiences at the 2024 Lamorinda Idol Finals, winning the Audience Award.

Don Dixon, Paul Robles, Terry Garyhart, and Bob Furtado promise a dynamic and engaging performance that reflects their collective energy and musical prowess.

Laura Zucker, an award-winning singer/songwriter, infuses her performances with warmth and a deep connection to her audience.

Neal Cassidy and Eileen Raphael are known for their discerning song selection, innovative arrangements, and vocal interplay.

Joanne Cosmos Finn and Joanne Weil Heald, affectionately known as Joanne and Joanne, bring a rich blend of folk, blues, and light rock that invites listeners to relax and enjoy the music.

ABOUT FRONT PORCH MUSIC

Front Porch Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Lafayette, CA, dedicated to supporting and showcasing both adult and emerging musical artists for personal artistic growth and the enrichment and inspiration of the community. Learn more at frontporchmusic.org.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution that showcases exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.

Comments