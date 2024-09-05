Front Porch Music To Present Local Talent At Town Hall Theatre

Six local acts will be featured during the October 4th performance.
Front Porch Music, a Lafayette-based nonprofit, will bring six local musical groups to Town Hall Theatre this October as part of its quarterly folk music series, Front Porch Music Presents, in partnership with Town Hall Theatre Co.
This one-night-only local music festival will showcase the exceptional talents of local acoustic musicians and performers to benefit the dual nonprofit communities and their mission to support community music and the performing arts.
Now in its second year, the series has attracted more than a thousand audience members who have enjoyed live performances in the historic Town Hall Theatre. This, the fourth and final show in the 2024 series, will take place on Friday, October 4th at 7:00 pm, with lobby entertainment by folk troubadour Steve Smulian, starting at 6:00 pm.
Six local acts will be featured during the October 4th performance:
Front Porch Music is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Lafayette, CA, dedicated to supporting and showcasing both adult and emerging musical artists for personal artistic growth and the enrichment and inspiration of the community. Learn more at frontporchmusic.org.
Town Hall Theatre is a beloved cultural institution that showcases exceptional live performances that inspire, entertain, and engage audiences. With a rich history spanning eight decades, we are committed to fostering artistic excellence and providing a welcoming space for community members to come together and experience the transformative power of theatre.
