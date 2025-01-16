Flamenco Arts International Will Perform SONGS FROM A SINKING SHIP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flamenco Arts International has announced its inaugural production, Songs from a Sinking Ship. FAI will transform Z Space into a maritime world March 27–30, 2025. In this groundbreaking performance, a mysterious siren's warning sets off a chain of events that transforms a routine voyage into a supernatural battle between ego and redemption, told through the passionate art of flamenco. Tickets for Songs from a Sinking Ship are $38-$85 and are available online at zspace.org/songs-from-a-sinking-ship.

Founded by artists Marina Elana and Isabel del Día, Flamenco Arts International is revolutionizing flamenco through bold artistic exploration and groundbreaking productions. The organization has launched in the Bay Area to bridge traditional flamenco with contemporary innovation. Its founders aim to create transformative experiences that honor the art form's rich legacy while reimagining its future.

"Songs from a Sinking Ship represents exactly why we founded FAI – to push the boundaries of what flamenco can be while maintaining its soul-stirring power," says co-founder Marina Elana. "Using a blend of multimedia elements and traditional flamenco, we're creating something entirely new."

"This production embodies our mission to make flamenco accessible and relevant to contemporary audiences," adds co-founder Isabel del Día. "The universal themes of ego, redemption, and human nature speak to everyone, while the raw emotional power of flamenco drives the story home in an unforgettable way."

At the limited engagement of Songs from a Sinking Ship, audiences will enter an immersive maritime world, becoming passengers alongside a crew of six distinct cast members – from the obsessive stewardess to the gambling-addicted mechanic. As thunder rolls and the ship veers off course, dynamic flamenco choreography mirrors the growing tension below deck. Live music and multimedia projections invite audiences to experience the rocking boat and crashing waves. The journey begins before the first dance, as passengers participate in boat-side roll call and maritime festivities. Still, as the siren's prophecy unfolds, they'll witness whether the crew can overcome their destructive impulses or sink into the depths of human nature.

