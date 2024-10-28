Festival Napa Valley Remembers Jan Shrem, Founding Benefactor And Visionary Patron

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jan Isaac Shrem, a founding benefactor of Festival Napa Valley whose generosity and passion for the arts helped shape the organization and its mission to bring the arts to all, peacefully passed away at the age of 94 after a long illness.

Jan was a tireless champion of the Festival, and he and his wife Maria Manetti Shrem played an instrumental role in transforming Festival Napa Valley into one of the world's premier cultural destinations.

“Jan was more than a benefactor – he was a true friend and an inspiration,” said Rick Walker, President and CEO of Festival Napa Valley. “ His warm spirit, generosity, and unwavering belief in the power of the arts have left an indelible mark on our Festival and community. We will miss him greatly and are honored to carry on the mission he so passionately supported.”

Jan's legacy will live on at Festival Napa Valley through the art programs he supported, including the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Vocal Art Series which has championed the vocal arts by presenting established stars and nurturing extraordinary emerging talent for nearly 20 years.

In a cherished tradition that highlighted his love for music, the arts, and the Napa Valley community, Jan celebrated his birthday each year at Festival Napa Valley. This summer, the Festival will honor Jan's memory with a special tribute around what would have been his 95th birthday. A performance of opera scenes by the Manetti Shrem Opera Fellows, part of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Opera Program, will be dedicated to his memory. More details on the July 16, 2025 concert will be announced closer to the event.

“Jan and his wife Maria have been extraordinary supporters of Festival Napa Valley,” added Robin Baggett, Chairman of Festival Napa Valley's Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, we extend our deepest condolences to the Shrem family and friends and will continue to honor Jan's legacy in the seasons to come.”

About Jan Shrem

Jan was born in Colombia in 1930 to Jewish-Lebanese parents, and he spent his formative years between Colombia and Israel. He emigrated to the U.S. at the age of 16. After college, Jan moved to Japan, where he established a successful company specializing in selling English-language encyclopedias, engineering, and art books. His company grew to 50 offices with 2,000 sales representatives. During his time in Japan, Jan married Mitsuko Shrem. In the 1980s, they relocated to Napa after a brief period in France and Italy. They founded Clos Pegase Winery, designed by visionary architect Michael Graves—hailed as “America's first monument to wine.” Jan and Mitsuko were married for four decades until her passing.

Later, Jan found love again with Maria Manetti Shrem, and together, they embarked on a journey filled with love, philanthropy, and a shared passion for art, music, wine, and culture that took them around the globe many times.

He and Maria have made a transformative impact on many charitable foundations, enabling artistry to be presented at the highest levels of excellence in the arts and sciences. Together, their philanthropy has shaped the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond in profound ways, from UC Davis College of Letters and Science to the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, SF Opera, UCSF's Neurology Clinic, CPMC Cardiology, Festival Napa Valley, Cal Performances, KQED, KDFC, SF Film, ArtSmart, SF MoMA, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, The MET Opera, and numerous other organizations locally and internationally.

About Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley engages audiences with innovative programs that uplift and inspire. The iconic Napa Valley festival presents international stars and emerging talent during the summer season in Napa and year-round on iconic stages in California and beyond. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, tuition-free academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community.

