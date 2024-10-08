FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Begins At Palo Alto Players In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience this beloved musical again, or for the first time! Palo Alto Players continues its 94th season by bringing the family classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to the Lucie Stern Theater.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth, honesty, and universal themes for generations. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Copaken (Assistant Choreographer for City Center Encores' 2006 Pajama Game revival, and Broadway's 2002 Into the Woods revival), and music and vocal directed by Amanda Ku (Matilda, The Musical, A Christmas Story, and Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players) and featuring 33 Bay Area actors of all ages, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF “catches the essence of a moment in history with sentiment and radiance” (The New York Times).

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF runs for 10 in-person performances November 8-24, 2024 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Tickets ($20-$63) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

In the Little Village of Anaveka, meet Tevye, a poor milkman, his wife, Golde, and their five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, and layered with comedy and pathos, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is sure to charm and captivate the entire family. The timeless score, featuring beloved songs like "Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Tradition,” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” brings to life “a universal story of family, community, traditions, love, loss, pain and resilience” (The Calgary Herald).

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl, with a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF exquisitely radiates universal themes: family, faith, love, loss, tradition, and so much more,” said Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein, “Our brilliant team has lovingly crafted a detailed and nuanced production of this classic that will surely delight any theatergoer, whether it's their first time seeing this show or their hundredth.”

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is directed and choreographed by Jen Copaken, with music and vocal direction by Amanda Ku. Director and choreographer Jennifer Copaken (she/her) is a Bay Area Choreographer who has recently had opportunities to grow as a director by assisting two remarkable women: Emily Mann (“The Pianist”) and Terry Berliner (“The Lion King”/ “Suddenly Supernatural”). Director/Choreographer credits: Godspell (CMTSJ). Choreographer credits: Fiddler on the Roof (CMTSJ), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (3Below), Tom Sawyer (Fisher Middle School), Chess (Knightsbridge Theatre L.A.), Comedy of Errors (Knightsbridge Theater L.A.), The Manor (Theater40 L.A.), Little Night Music (Knightsbridge Theater L.A.), Parparim Dance Ensemble (NYC). Assistant Choreographer: Pajama Game (City Center Encores!), Into The Woods (Broadway revival, 2002).

Music and Vocal Director Amanda Ku (she/her) is a professional collaborative pianist and theatre music director. Recent MD credits: Crazy For You (Children's Musical Theater of San Jose), Matilda, A Christmas Story, and Flower Drum Song (Palo Alto Players), Cinderella (Roberta Jones Junior Theatre), Violet (Foothill College). She currently accompanies the choirs at Los Altos, Leigh, and Lincoln High Schools, and Magical Strings West violin repertory; she also serves as Leigh High School's musical theater coach and vocal director. She hopes you enjoy the Fiddler orchestra!

The FIDDLER ON THE ROOF creative team also includes set design by Kevin Davies, properties design by Greet Jaspaert, costume design by Giselle Lebendenko, hair and makeup design by Gwyneth Price Panos, lighting design by Noah Price, sound design by Gregorio Perez, and dramaturgy by Josh Siegel.

Tickets for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11 am - 4 pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. In-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater open on November 9 and continue through November 24, with a preview on November 8. In-person performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, select Saturdays at 2 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. This production is recommended for ages 8 and up (no child under the age of 3 will be admitted).

Every ticket purchase directly supports the actors, creative team, and staff for this production, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community. For more information about tickets and Palo Alto Players' current health and safety policies, visit paplayers.org.

