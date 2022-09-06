EXMEN: NOT ABOUT SUPERHEROES Plays the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival

ABBY HAZLETT will present EXMEN: NOT ABOUT SUPERHEROES, a play about (SUBJECT MATTER WITH A HOOK) as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. EXMEN: NOT ABOUT SUPERHEROES will be presented September 10 at 9:30PM, 11 at 8:00PM, 13 at 7:00PM, and 15 at 8:30PM at EXIT STAGE LEFT. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exmen-not-about-superheroes-pt-2-tickets-346804681137?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.

Abby is bringing the (updated!) second installment of her original concert-style show to its final city: San Francisco! ExMen, pt. 1 was performed in Rochester Fringe Festival in 2019, and part 2 has been performed in Los Angeles and Denver this year. Combining her own personal stories and her favorite musical therapists, Abby will connect to audience members falling in love for the first time and people just like her: over the drama and moving on.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.