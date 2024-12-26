EXIT Theatre to Reopen Taylor Street Theatre Following Renovations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After renovations this fall returned the venue to its black box origins, EXIT Theatre is re-opening the 49-seat Taylor Street Theatre, EXIT Theatre built the theater at 277 Taylor Street, a home for new and experimental work, in 2001 and has operated it for a quarter of a century, first as EXIT on Taylor and now re-named as the Taylor Street Theatre. EXIT Theatre continues to produce plays at the venue as well as the annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, and provides low cost rentals and production support to other indie theater companies.



A Shy Politician by David DeRuiter Is a one-man physical comedy featuring classic clowning, rowdy audience interaction, and slapstick, all amounting to a one-of-a-kind show that is at once funny, stupid, and thoughtful! 8PM THUR/FRI/SAT JAN 16/17/18.



David Gerard: An Experimental Evening. World-renowned magician David Gerard takes the stage with a handful of new mysteries. 7:30PM FRI/SAT JAN 24/25.



The Infinite Wrench, produced by the San Francisco Neo Futurists, presents 30 of their original plays in 60 minutes, ranging from the personal, to the political, to the profoundly WTF, all truthful and inspired by the lived experiences of the performers. 9PM FRI JAN 31; SAT FEB 1; FRI FEB 7; SAT FEB 8; FRI FEB 21; SAT FEB 22.



EXIT Theatre was founded in 1983 when Artistic Director Christina Augello staged an original play in the lobby of a Tenderloin residential hotel with retired vaudevillians, young method actors and other Tenderloin residents. The mission was, and remains 40 years later, to provide a home for artists to perform . We do this by providing artists opportunities to create, experiment, and grow by commissioning and producing new works, providing production support and low-cost theater rentals, and producing performance festivals. EXIT Theatre operates a theater in San Francisco and one in Arcata as well as producing in other alternative venues and community spaces.

