EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) Announced At Town Hall Theatre

Town Hall will present Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) as the second production in its 2024-2025 season. This hilarious play is a comedic tour de force, packing countless holiday traditions, stories, and characters into one rollicking experience. Featuring just three actors, the show is a high-energy spectacle that brings laughter and holiday cheer to audiences of all ages.

Fast, furious, and slightly irreverent Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) is a look at holiday classics and traditions. Santa Claus, Rudolph, the Grinch, and just about every other seasonal character, make an appearance in this raucous comedy that will have you laughing all the way to the New Year!

“Choosing Ciera Eis as our director was a natural fit,” shared Artistic Director Richard Perez. “Ciera's talent shines across genres, and her ability to weave together humor, heart, and dynamic storytelling will truly bring this piece to life. Her skill in guiding actors through the nuances of comedy, coupled with her experience across diverse theatre styles, makes her an incredible asset to this production. With Ciera at the helm, audiences can expect a holiday show filled with wit, warmth, and boundless fun.”

“I am thrilled to be directing this super exciting, fast-paced, pop-culture holiday comedy! This is a joyful, actor-led piece that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. I love that this play is based in the world of sketch, with the precision of classic text, and the maximalist fun of the holiday season!” exclaimed Director Ciera Eis. “My hope is that this piece invites everyone to the holiday party. I want to capture the magic of the season, by creating a space where families and communities are able to forget their troubles, find a moment of relief from the stressful expectations of the holidays, and remind us all why we hold these seasonal rituals so dear.“

Main Stage tickets are $20-$45, although there are Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door for all performances (subject to availability).

Enjoy the Town Hall happy hour from 6:00-6:30pm and 1:00-1:30pm, and enjoy a $1 off all beer and wine as well as music provided by the Contra Costa Performing Arts Society and local musicians!

Comments