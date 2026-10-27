Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ELF THE MUSICAL to Play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre
Performances will run from Tuesday, December 15 through Sunday, December 20, 2026
ELF The Musical is coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre for a limited engagement from Tuesday, December 15 through Sunday, December 20, 2026.
ELF The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa's sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.
Following two seasons in London's West End in 2022 and 2023, where it became the fastest selling show in nearly a century at Dominion Theatre, ELF returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024. Over the course of ELF's eight-week Broadway run, the show saw over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre box office records.
ELF The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer). The musical's acclaimed Broadway return was directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (The Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark) and choreographed by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company).
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade
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