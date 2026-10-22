Gary Owen Brings NO HARD FEELINGS Tour to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre

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Comedian and actor Gary Owen is extending his No Hard Feelings tour to over 40 new cities including a stop at ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre on Friday, May 14 at 8 PM. Produced by Icon Concerts, the tour marks Owen's first major North American theater run, featuring his signature blend of family, culture and everyday life to the stage with the No Hard Feelings Tour.



Owen's unapologetic, rule-defying style has built a passionate, cross-cultural fanbase that spans race, gender and generation. That same fearless approach continues to fuel his success, with a recent surge in ticket sales marking a defining moment in his career. Venues nationwide are reporting record-breaking numbers, and with multiple sold-out weekends and momentum that continues to climb, Owen has cemented his status as one of the most in-demand touring comedians in the country.



In addition to stand-up, Owen has appeared in a wide range of feature films including “Back on the Strip” alongside Tiffany Haddish, “Meet the Blacks” and its sequel “The House Next Door,” “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along” with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, “Little Man” opposite the Wayans Brothers, and “Daddy Day Care” with Eddie Murphy. On television, he starred in his own BET series “The Gary Owen Show” and co-hosted TruTV's sketch series “Upload with Shaquille O'Neal.” After meeting Tyler Perry on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Owen was cast in the recurring role as Zach the barber on TBS' “Tyler Perry's House of Payne.”



He continues to write, produce and perform his own comedy specials, including “Black Famous,” “#Doin' What I Do,” “I Got My Associates,” “I Agree with Myself,” “True Story,” “Urban Legend” and “Breakin' Out the Park” “Broken Family,” and “Gary Owen…No S.” Most recently, he released his viral hit special, 'No Hard Feelings,' on YouTube with over 5 million views and counting.





Photo Credit: Paul Mobley

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