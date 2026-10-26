Chris Tucker to Perform at Golden Gate Theatre in January 2027

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Comedian Chris Tucker is coming to ATG San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre for one night only on Saturday, January 30, 2027 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, October 30 at 10 AM PT.

Best known for his role as Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour film franchise, Tucker has proven himself as both a comedic powerhouse and a compelling dramatic actor.

With a career spanning over three decades, he made his big-screen debut in the cult classic Friday (1995), opposite Ice Cube, and went on to star in hits including Money Talks, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element, and Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown. Tucker delivered one of his most powerful dramatic performances in the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, portraying a troubled Vietnam veteran — a role that showcased his ability to bring emotional depth and grit to the screen. He further demonstrated his dramatic range in David O. Russell's Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Most recently, he appeared opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis in the critically acclaimed Amazon Studios film AIR.

Tucker first broke through as a fan favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam and continues to draw sold-out crowds worldwide. His Netflix stand-up special Chris Tucker Live marked a major return to his comedic roots, and in 2023 he launched The Legend Tour, his most expansive stand-up tour in over a decade, earning rave reviews across North America and beyond.

Outside of entertainment, Tucker is a devoted humanitarian, philanthropist, and global traveler. Through his nonprofit, The Chris Tucker Foundation, he supports youth and education initiatives around the world. Whether on stage or screen, Chris Tucker remains one of the most distinctive and beloved talents in entertainment.



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