Dragon Productions Theatre Company Announces Line Up for Drive-In Variety Show

The Dragon, a theatre company based in Redwood City, has announced the lineup for the remainder of At the Port: Dragon's Drive-In Variety Show, running on June 18, 25, and 26, at 8:30pm PT at the Port of Redwood City, 459 Seaport Court, Redwood City, 94063.

Featured acts include Mike Fatum & the League of Swords, demonstrating stage combat and participating in an artist interview (June 18); Carolyn Spagnoletti, performing a selection of arias (June 18); SJ Taiko (June 25); Portola Valley Theater Conservatory, performing vocal selections from Spring Awakening (June 25); and The Corner Laughers, the Redwood City indie-folk band (June 26).

Full lineups and additional information will continue to be released on the Dragon's website at: https://dragonproductions.net/dragons-drive-in-variety-show/. Tickets range from $25 - $55 per vehicle, and can be purchased at https://aftontickets.com/dragondrivein.

Following a successful opening weekend on June 4th & 5th, which featured stand-up comedian Sedric Drake, magician and mentalist Dan Chan, and selections from Bravemaker Film Festival, the Dragon is excited to bring more diverse artists to the stage and re-connect with audiences of Redwood City. Each night, gates open at 7:30pm. When audiences arrive, they are welcome to participate in a variety of remote games and activities such as trivia, using their car radio and mobile devices, until performances begin at 8:30pm. Along with featured acts, a number of video performances will also be presented.

