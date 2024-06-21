Disney's THE ARISTOCATS KIDS to be Presented at Historic Hoover Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parents, grandparents, and anyone who just needs a dose of adorable children can soon reserve tickets for Playful People Productions' upcoming performances of “Disney's The Aristocats KIDS.” Local children ages six to ten will perform this delightfully charming musical on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, July 19 and 20.

For tickets ($15, on sale beginning July 10), or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org/tickets or call (408) 878-5362.

Based on the beloved 1970 musical film and featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, “Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS” is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess (her high-society cat) and her three little kittens — but her greedy, bumbling butler has other plans. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day. “The Aristocats” is based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe, which centers around the true story of a family of cats that inherited a fortune in 1910. The show is directed by Anika Weinberger and Kimberly Jung, with vocal direction by Sentin Lo, and choreography by Sophia Fazzio.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.



