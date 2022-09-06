DUNSINANE, GODDES & More! More Lead San Francisco's September Top Picks

San Francisco is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are Dunsinane, Goddess, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more.

Dunsinane

Marin Theatre Company - Now through August 31, 2022

Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant, and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world. Last seen in the U.S. on its 2015 tour by the National Theatre of Scotland and the Royal Shakespeare Company, this play will be produced by MTC in our first partnership with Tamalpais High School's Conservatory Theatre Ensemble, allowing us to stage a two-part epic in two theatres blocks apart in Mill Valley. In the first production by an all-American team, Dunsinane continues the story of Shakespeare's Macbeth and the war for Scotland's throne, featuring Aldo Billingslea and Lisa Anne Porter.

For tickets: click here. For season subscriptions, click here.

Goddess

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - August 13, 2022 through September 25, 2022

A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life - stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée - be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one's truest self.

For tickets: click here.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Curran Theatre - March 03, 2022 through September 11, 2022

There's more magic in every moment at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the most awarded new play in history and "one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes). And now, the 8th Harry Potter story is live on stage eight times a week.

For tickets: click here.

Follies

San Francisco Playhouse - June 30, 2022 through September 10, 2022

It's 1971, and theatrical impresario Dimitri Weissmann is hosting a reunion of ex-Follies performers in his crumbling theatre, about to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. The artists gather for one last time, reminiscing about the past and contemplating their future before the theater dims its lights for good. This legendary masterpiece creates a half dozen great roles for middle-aged women, whose fabulous talents have outlasted the industry's interest in them. Surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope, 'Follies' uses the musical theatre as a metaphor for the collapse of American innocence and naivete.

For tickets: click here.

Man of God

Shotgun Players - September 03, 2022 through October 02, 2022

A funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along - and decide they are definitely gonna do something about it. Inspired by a real life incident at a Christian mission in Southeast Asia, this play delves into the lives of four young women faced with a choice. The play features Joyce Domanico-Huh, Lauren Andrei Garcia, Chuck Lacson, Alexandra Lee, and Sharon Shao.The Los Angeles Times calls the world premiere production funny, creepy and unflinchingly observed. Anna Ouyang Moench writes for the hit Apple TV+ television show 'Severance,' which received fourteen Emmy nominations, including a nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series.

For tickets: click here.

The Gala

Transcendence Theatre Company - September 09, 2022 through September 18, 2022

Broadway, as you always loved it! Our annual touchstone event returns! Join us for an evening of Broadway elegance that brings the heart-stirring music of the stage to the starry skies in the Valley of the Moon. Full of the stage hits you love and new surprises, we once again promise that one-of-a-kind enchanted evening that has made Transcendence a Wine Country phenomenon.

For tickets: click here.

Much Ado About Nothing

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival - August 27, 2022 through September 11, 2022

For the 40th season of Free Shakespeare in the Park, SF Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare's romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing". This beloved classic features the intermingling of two different love stories - Hero and Claudio, whose love is challenged by jealousy, and Beatrice and Benedick who work through their past history with each other to find love again. The villainy of Don John and the malaprop-spouting Constable Dogberry add to the fun! Much Ado's humor isn't purely escapist - the darker side of life is very much present, and the lovers have to be brave enough to take risks and be willing to change. "It feels like a good story for our 40th," says Rebecca J. Ennals. "Beatrice and Benedick aren't idealized young lovers, they have a history, and they've been burned in the past. Being brave enough to hope, to try again, to get back out there - their story feels right for this moment." As always, no tickets or reservations are needed. All are welcome to experience professional theatre free of charge in a beautiful park environment.

For tickets: click here.

School of Rock

Palo Alto Players - August 26, 2022 through September 11, 2022

Based on the hit film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. This high-octane smash features 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie as well as musical theaters first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on stage!

For tickets: click here.

Measure for Measure

Sanborn Skyline County Park - July 29, 2022 through September 02, 2022

Trapped in a world where authority goes unchecked and power is abused, Isabella is given a nefarious proposition by the powerful Angeloher brothers life for her virginity. Left with nothing but her courage and cunning, Isabella faces a choice: succumb to Angelo or fight against the corruption she faces. William Shakespeare balances this compelling tragicomedy with the absurdly humorous and the tragically serious, as Silicon Valley Shakespeare shows how this tale is more relevant than ever in an age where many can sadly say, "Me too."

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.