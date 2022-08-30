Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAVE, MUHAMMAD, AND I AT THE AMERICANA HOTEL Plays the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival Next Month

Performances run September 8-17, 2022.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Edward Lebowitz will present "Dave, Muhammad, and I at The Americana Hotel," a Vietnam War story by someone who didn't go as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. "Dave, Muhammad, and I at The Americana Hotel" will be presented at EXIT STAGE LEFT, 156 Eddy St., SF, 94102; www.theexit.org/ at the following dates and times.

Saturday September 10 at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT,

Sunday September 11 at 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PDT,

Friday September 16 at 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PDT,

Saturday September 17 at 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT

Tickets are free and available at Eventbrite: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193812®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fdave-muhammad-and-i-at-the-americana-hotel-tickets-346789927007%3Faff%3Dodcleoeventsincollection?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Dave, Muhammad, and I at The Americana Hotel" is about courage, cowardice and what it means to "be a man." Set during the Vietnam War era, it is about two brothers caught between the influences of their "greatest generation" father and uncles and Muhammad Ali, who changes everything. "Dave, Muhammad, and I at The Americana Hotel" is inspired by my belief that the War in Vietnam shaped the lives of baby boomers whether they set foot in Vietnam or not and is dedicated to everyone whose life was lost or upended by that disaster.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.





