Club Fugazi Announces DEAR SAN FRANCISCO: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Club Fugazi rings in the holiday season with Dear San Francisco: Home For the Holidays!, a dazzling new edition of the critically-acclaimed intimate and immersive circus experience from Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider that brings the magic of San Francisco to life with a festive twist, taking place from Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Tickets are available now by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.

"As we gather to celebrate the holiday season, Dear San Francisco embodies the spirit of coming together with family and friends, finding a sense of community, and embracing the kindness and goodwill that define our city,” said Club Fugazi Executive Director David Dower. “San Francisco is more than a place—it's a feeling of belonging, a place where the warmth of the holidays truly feels like home. We invite everyone to join us and experience the magic of the season in the heart of San Francisco. You're home for the holidays."

Celebrate the season with friends and family as an international cast of world-class acrobatic artists from The 7 Fingers take you on a journey through the spirit of San Francisco, infused with the joy and cheer of the holidays. Featuring new music from Colin Gagne and video graphics from Alexander V. Nichols, as well as new choreography from Gypsy Snider and Shana Carroll, audiences are invited to an unforgettable evening of breathtaking aerial feats, jaw-dropping stunts, and heartwarming storytelling where the magic of the holidays meets the heart of the city!

In addition, Club Fugazi will present two special New Year's Eve performances of Dear San Francisco on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests at the 10 p.m. show will be treated to bottomless prosecco and a countdown celebration at the stroke of midnight. Tickets for the New Year's Eve performances are on sale now at clubfugazisf.com.

Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has performed nearly 900 performances and entertained over 159,000 locals and visitors. Hailed by critics as “breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), “explosive” (CultureVulture), and “a stunner” (Hoodline), the production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.

The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening 45 minutes before curtain.

