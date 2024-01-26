Cirque Du Soleil Returns To San Francisco Under The Big Top For The First Time In Five Years With the Red Carpet Premiere Of KOOZA

The performance with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costumes, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score wowed attendees.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Cirque du Soleil kicked-off its nine-week run of KOOZA, performing under the iconic Big Top in San Francisco's vibrant Mission Rock district for the first time since 2019. The performance with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costumes, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score wowed attendees.

Due to overwhelming demand, the production has been extended through Sunday, March 17, 2024. Following the San Francisco engagement, KOOZA will perform under the Big Top at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (344 Tully Rd., San Jose) from April 18–May 19, 2024. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.
 

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution, and incredible agility – notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard, and Wheel of Death acts.




