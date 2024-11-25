Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Cinnabar Theater to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! This January

This hilarious two-man musical spoof will run from January 17â€“26, 2025, at Warren Theater, located at Sonoma State University.

Nov. 25, 2024
Cinnabar Theater to Present GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! This January Image
Cinnabar Theater continues its 52nd season "On the Road" with Gutenberg! The Musical! by Anthony King and Scott Brown. This hilarious two-man musical spoof will run from January 17â€“26, 2025, at Warren Theater, located at Sonoma State University.

Gutenberg! The Musical! follows two aspiring playwrights, Bud and Doug, as they perform a backers' audition for a zany and misguided musical about the inventor of the printing press, Johann Gutenberg. With minimal knowledge of history and musicals, the duo brings their wildly inaccurate and over-the-top production to life, delivering non-stop laughs. Fresh off a successful Broadway run, this sidesplitting show is the perfect way to kick off 2025 with a smile.

Directed by Jacob Russell-Snyder, with music direction by Brian Sennello and stage management by Elise Clark, this production promises a unique and uproarious theater experience.

ï»¿Cinnabar Theater willÂ feature Trevor Hoffmann as Bud, Zane Walters as Doug, and Brian Sennello as Charles. Together, this talented cast will take audiences on a comedic journey through a musical that is as misinformed as it is entertaining.

Performance Dates:

  • Friday, January 17, 7:30pm
  • Saturday, January 18, 7:30pm
  • Sunday, January 19, 2:00pm
  • Friday, January 24, 7:30pm
  • Saturday, January 25, 7:30pm
  • Sunday, January 26, 2:00pm

Tickets for all performances are available at www.cinnabartheater.org or by calling (707) 763-8920. All performances are priced $55 (general), $35 (Full time students and military, with ID), and $53 (senior).




