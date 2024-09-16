Chanticleer Shakespeare Co Launches in Fresno, CA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. has announced its launch as Fresno’s first ever professional Shakespeare company. Dedicated to providing compelling theatre that is accessible to modern audiences, Chanticleer Shakes raises the curtain on professional-level, classical theatre in the Central Valley.

“We are thrilled to bring professional Shakespearean theatre to Fresno,” said Brandon Weis, Executive Director of Chanticleer Shakes, ”where audiences of all ages can experience the magic of Shakespeare’s plays. We believe that these timeless stories have the power not only to entertain, but to inspire and unite.”

Weis, a Valley native and theatre veteran, added, “The Valley has a long history of successful community theaters, which laid the foundation upon which Chanticleer is built. We want to honor that rich history, as well as to embrace the future of what theatre can be in Fresno.”

Working closely with Actors’ Equity Association (the union for professional theatre actors and stage managers), Weis says Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. represents a bridge between local talent and the professional theatre world.

“Not only will we be casting professional, working actors from across the country, but also holding auditions to give the best local talent the opportunity to work alongside, and learn from, these seasoned performers.”

In the future, Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. plans to offer a diverse range of educational and community outreach programs. These initiatives aim to engage local schools, community groups, and theatre enthusiasts through workshops, discussions, masterclasses, and special performances.

Recipients of a generous Measure P grant from the City of Fresno and the Fresno Arts Council, Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. is actively seeking additional sponsors. For more information on Chanticleer Shakespeare Co., including sponsorship opportunities, casting submissions, as well as the upcoming inaugural season announcement, visit www.ChanticleerShakes.com or find them on Facebook or Instagram @chanticleershakespeareco.

