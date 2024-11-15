Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. Announces Debut Production Of RICHARD III

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chanticleer Shakespeare Company has announced that award-winning director and acclaimed theatre educator Brad Myers will helm its inaugural production - a new adaptation of Richard III - opening June 2025 at the storied Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno. Adapted by Artistic Director Blake Ellis, the classic historical drama crystalizes the universal themes of ambition, betrayal, and the moral cost of unchecked power - forces that have shaped human history from the beginning.

"We're thrilled to launch our company with such a provocative and powerful story," says Ellis. "With Brad Myers' expert guidance and a stellar cast in the making, this debut marks the beginning of what we hope will be a rich legacy of classical theatre in the Valley."

Myers, a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Center Medallion, is a respected figure in both academic and professional theatre, with a career spanning decades. "I could not resist the invitation to be a part of this landmark company," says the veteran director. "They've created a company of which the Central Valley will be boasting for years to come."

Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. is accepting submissions from both union and non-union actors via their website, bringing in professional talent from across the country while providing local actors the invaluable opportunity to perform with, and learn from, seasoned theatre professionals.

Thanks to an inspired partnership with Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. will bring this inaugural production to life at Fresno's historic Warnors Theatre.

"This venue is the perfect home for Richard III, offering audiences a fully immersive experience that captures the grandeur and intensity of Shakespearean drama," says Brandon Weis, Executive Director of Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. "It's as if our company and this theatre were destined to come together for this unforgettable production-the must-see event of the year."

Comments