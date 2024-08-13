Cast Set For LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL at Ray Of Light Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco has announced the full cast for LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL. Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving SoCal sorority girl to a Harvard law student, all on her own terms. The show will be performed at the Victoria Theatre in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District. It opens on September 7th and runs through September 29th.

Bay Area favorite, Majesty Pearl Scott will portray Elle Woods, the role made famous by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 MGM movie. Majesty has been seen in Caroline or Change (Radio), Sister Act (Deloris), Cinderella (Cinderella), Hairspray (Dynamite), Aida (Aida), The Wiz (Dorothy) and more.

Featuring an original score of infectious songs by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, and a book by writer Heather Hach, Legally Blonde: The Musical will be directed by Phaedra Tillery-Boughton and ShawnJ West.

"When Ray of Light approached me to direct this show there was no hesitation!" says director, Phaedra Tillery-Boughton, "I knew it was time to do this show this way! To highlight the black woman. To give her a platform to stand on while the entire inclusive cast holds her up. Legally Blonde is filled with so many moments of growth and believing in yourself. I am beyond excited for audiences to see this show in a new way."

Roeen Nooran (Rocky Horror, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) plays Emmett Forest, Mikki Johnston (Rent, Little Shop of Horrors) plays Paulette, Seth Hanson (Spring Awakening, Kinky Boots) plays Elle's Boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, Kaylee Milterson (Once, Bright Star) will portray Vivienne, Nelson Brown (Something Rotten!, Rent) takes on the role of Professor Callahan, and Kimille Stingily (Hairspray, Cinderella) plays Brooke Wyndham, the fitness guru that becomes Elle's first legal client. Danielle Mendoza (SIX National Tour), Hannah Martinez-Crow (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Markaila Dyson (Caroline or Change) play Elle's sorority sisters turned Greek chorus Serena, Margot, and Pillar.

Completing the cast are Mickey Skinner (Enid), Trixie Abala (Kate), Isaac Goldberg (Aaron), Kyle Laplana (Padamadan), Ted Sclavos (Nikos), Jesus Pedroza Moreno (Carlos), Daniel Sherman (Dewey), CJ Strickland (Kyle), Solana Husband (Delta Nu), Mackenzie MacDonald (Delta Nu), Brigitte Losey (Delta Nu), Katherine Bonn (Delta Nu), Leslie Chocano (Delta Nu), Mari Beazley (Delta Nu, Chutney), Edward Im (Various), Jason Nunan (Winthrop), Z Hansen (Lowell), Sydney Jacobs Allen (Judge/Mom/Various).

Legally Blonde: The Musical will be choreographed by Jill Jacobs, with music direction by Jad Bernardo, scenic design by Matt Owens, lighting design by Weili Shi, costume design by Katie Dowse, props design by Jenna Forder, graphic design by Yrving Torrealba, and sound design by Sharon Boggs/Sound Productions. Jennifer Bevard serves as the company acting coach.

"Sorority star Elle Woods doesn't take 'no' for an answer," according to the producers. "So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more 'serious,' Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books, and sets out to go where no Delta Nu has gone before: Harvard Law. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style."

In this new production of the fabulously fun, award-winning Broadway musical, our blonde heroine tackles all obstacles, and educates us all on staying true to our dreams through rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers. This feel-good musical comedy will be the most fashionable ticket in town and is so much fun, it should be illegal!

