Capuchino Drama Presents ONCE On THIS ISLAND

This is the sweeping theatrical power of Once On This Island-the universal tale of Ti Moune (2018 Tony Award nominee), a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love.

Guided by the mighty island gods (Papa Ge-Demon of Death, Erzulie-God of Love, Agwe-God of Water, Asaka-Mother of Earth), Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Gather around for Once On This Island where the timeless power of theatre brings us together, moves our hearts and helps us weather the storm.

Three performances: There will be food & drinks for sale so please arrive early.

Friday & Saturday night 3/27 & 28 @ 7:00 pm curtain goes up,

and a Sunday matinee 3/29/20 @ 1:00 pm the curtain goes up.





