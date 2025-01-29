CRUSHING To Make Its West Coast Premiere In San Francisco

Helmed by and featuring Bay Area-based artists, CRUSHING features first person monologues about formative experiences in love.
Direct from a sold-out run in New York City in 2023, CRUSHING—the acclaimed live monologue show exploring transformative moments in love—is coming to San Francisco. Helmed by a Bay Area-based creative team, the show features nine writers diverse in lived experience and narrative disciplines.
Crushing will make its West Coast premiere on Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28 at the Bayfront Theater in San Francisco's Fort Mason. Tickets are available now at crushing.show/tix.
“San Francisco has a history of this rich cultural scene built by scrappy artists, and I'm thrilled to bring this show home and be a part of it,” says co-director, producer, and San Francisco native Carly Steyer. Steyer is a writer/director across film and theater, and serves as Creative Director for a nonprofit focused on Gen Z civic engagement.
“Live, true storytelling unlocks a unique level of empathy through its intimate format,” adds co-director and producer Megan Calfas. Calfas, who lives in San Francisco, is on staff at the Stanford Storytelling Project at Stanford University and debuted an original play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024.
The lineup for CRUSHING includes:
Crushing is co-produced by Stanford alum and Nairobi-based journalist Natachi Onwuamaegbu, who starred in the 2023 debut. “For all its universality, romantic love can still feel profoundly isolating. We hope our show is an antidote to that,” says Onwuamaebgu.
In addition to the 80-minute performance, the evening will feature a bespoke art installation in collaboration with Pajnucci Vue and William Jou, and drinks by Mission favorite Bar Part Time.
For more information about Crushing, visit www.crushing.show.
Videos