CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Announced At Palo Alto Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palo Alto Players kicks off its 94th season by bringing the fresh-from-Broadway hit musical CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to the Lucie Stern Theater.

Come along for the dazzling journey as Willy Wonka opens the doors to his mysterious factory for the first time.

This production is a family-friendly story that’s perfect to be shared with every generation. Directed by Palo Alto Players’ Artistic Director, Patrick Klein (Beauty and the Beast, The SpongeBob Musical, Bright Star), choreographed by Stacey Reed (The Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, The SpongeBob Musical) and featuring a cast of 30 Bay Area actors of all ages,

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is “an epic family adventure” (Chicago Tribune) and “will appeal to kids of all ages, as well as the grownup for whom the child still resides in their heart” (Theatre in Chicago). CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY runs for 11 in-person performances September 6-22, 2024 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Tickets ($20-$63) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

The enigmatic Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his fabled factory…but only to a lucky few. Impoverished young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s off-kilter world that includes chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and of course Wonka’s crew of mischievous Oompa-Loompas. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features an original score but also includes treasured songs from the 1971 film including "Pure Imagination," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Candy Man." The whole family will be gobstopped by this dazzling and heartwarming tale of humility, curiosity, and hope.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is based on the novel by Roald Dahl and features a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) with songs from the Motion Picture by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newl.

“CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is a delight for theatergoers who love their musicals equal parts sweet and salty,” said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. “This toothsome tuner borrows the best parts of each of the popular cinematic takes on the Wonka story, and we have assembled a scrumdiddlyumptious cast and creative team to bring this beloved story to life on the Lucie Stern stage.”

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is directed by Palo Alto Players’ Artistic Director Patrick Klein, choreographed by Stacey Reed with music direction by Ricky Hall and vocal direction by Asa Stern.

Comments