CABARET, World Premieres & More Set for Theatre Rhinoceros 24-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Rhinoceros will present six mainstage productions this season ranging from brand new plays to Rhino favorites to musical theatre classics. Join in for a season of hope and adventure in the queerest neighborhood anywhere, The Castro.

Against an increasingly chaotic and aching world, The Rhino aims to provide a place where our collective pain can coexist in conversation with each of our personal healing. For us, this is a year of observation, integration, and balance, of listening to our closest collaborators and returning a higher level of support and care to our LGBTQ+ theatre community - from fostering emerging actors and theatremakers, to embracing our longest-time supporters in the lobby at 4229 18th St. We are excited to see everyone back in the theatre!

FALLIN

A World Premiere

Conceived and Directed by John Fisher

August 29 - September 15, 2024

The Colonel and special agent Day are off to save the world from nuclear destruction. The dynamic queer duo makes a return appearance in this action-packed comedy.

CABARET

A Rhino Premiere

Book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten & stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander & Lyrics by Fred Ebb

November 21 - December 15, 2024

The classic musical of queer love on the brink of Armageddon. This tune-packed Kander and Ebb score is one of the theatre’s greats with gems like the title number, “Maybe this Time,” “Willkommen,” “Two Ladies,” and so much more.

A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

By Truman Capote

Return of a Rhino Favorite

December 10, 2024

Everyone’s favorite holiday tale of love and friendship returns in this annual presentation.

DOODLER

A World Premiere of a Famous Story

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher

February 6 - March 2, 2025

In the 1970s, a murderer stalks the Castro and only one boy is determined to catch him. Doodler is a crime drama based on true events.

GUMIHO

A West Coast Premiere

By Nina Ki

Directed by Crystal Liu

April 17 - May 11, 2025

Kam, an ex-reality TV star and player in the LA queer scene, has recently undergone a breakup with her longtime girlfriend, Janette. Through a series of casual hookups, Kam eventually comes to realize that the scene has changed while she has been away, and that what she truly craves is a real connection.

TBA

May - June, 2025

Yet one more scintillating work examining queer life in a new world. Stay tuned for something to sizzle your summer!

Subscribe online at www.TheRhino.org

Comments