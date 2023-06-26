Berkley Shakes Announces A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, THE MUSICAL! A Captivating Journey Into Shakespeare's Timeless Comedy

Prepare to be enchanted and thoroughly entertained as Berkeley Shakes proudly presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Musical!" This delightful production brings Shakespeare's most accessible and hilarious comedy to life with a fresh and modern twist. Audiences of all ages, from six to sixty-six, are invited to embark on a whimsical adventure filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable melodies.

This ambitious undertaking comes from the creative minds of authors Thomas Jones and Sonya Baehr, New York natives who found their artistic home in Berkeley. They have taken on the challenge of transforming Shakespeare's beloved classic into a musical extravaganza. Their unique perspective as lifelong theater professionals infuses the production with a fresh energy that will captivate audiences from the West Coast for the very first time. Berkeley Shakes, a young and vibrant theater company, recognized the potential of this original musical and eagerly embraced the opportunity to bring it to life. Although scaled-down in terms of production elements, with no pit band and just a piano and guitar, the stunning melodies and the reimagining of this timeless work will leave audiences spellbound.

The company has assembled a dynamite cast of diverse Bay Area locals, each bringing their own talent and charisma to the stage, ensuring a truly captivating experience for all. "A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Musical!" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave audiences laughing, humming the show's tunes, and comforted by the knowledge that everything falls into place in the end. The talented cast, mesmerizing music, and expertly crafted production will transport you to a world where dreams and reality intertwine in the most delightful and entertaining way.

Join us at The Kensington Amphitheater and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley from July 7 to July 30th as we invite you to immerse yourself in the magic and wonder of "A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Musical!" Get ready to embark on a journey that will tickle your funny bone, tug at your heartstrings, and remind you of the enduring power of love and laughter.

Tickets and more information may be found at Click Here.