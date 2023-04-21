Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold Certification

In time for Earth Day, Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Managing Director Tom Parrish announced today that The Medak Center, Berkeley Rep's new seven-floor artist housing building, has been awarded LEED Gold certification.



The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for recognizing healthy, efficient, carbon, and cost-saving green buildings. The Medak Center achieved LEED Gold certification by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality.



"The LEED Gold certification is another important step in Berkeley Rep's efforts to update our buildings and ultimately become a carbon-neutral organization," said Berkeley Rep's Director of Facilities Mark Morrisette. "We are thrilled that we can house our guest artists right next to the theatres."



Completed in September 2022, The Medak Center provides free work-force housing to artists and theatre professionals working at Berkeley Rep. Actors, directors, designers, and other theatre professionals have the opportunity to live within the heart of the arts district, bringing new vitality to the western end of Addison Street that enhances the relevance and importance of the arts district as a thriving part of the city of Berkeley. Featuring 45 apartment units, the building includes an outdoor terrace and a 19ft x 32ft mural commissioned in collaboration with the Sogorea Te' Land Trust and created by artist CeCe Carpio acknowledging the Ohlone peoples. Additionally, the Medak Center provides classroom and studio space for Berkeley Rep's educational and new play development programs, which advance the organization's position as a leading American theatre company. Every unit is equipped with bicycle parking, and an additional 24 bike spots are located on the ground floor.



When not in use by Berkeley Rep, apartments are available at subsidized rates for short-term use by other nonprofit organizations. The outdoor terrace and studio spaces are also available for outside rentals and special events.