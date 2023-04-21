Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold Certification

Completed in September 2022, The Medak Center provides free work-force housing to artists and theatre professionals working at Berkeley Rep.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold Certification

In time for Earth Day, Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Managing Director Tom Parrish announced today that The Medak Center, Berkeley Rep's new seven-floor artist housing building, has been awarded LEED Gold certification.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for recognizing healthy, efficient, carbon, and cost-saving green buildings. The Medak Center achieved LEED Gold certification by adhering to prerequisites and credits that address carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality.

"The LEED Gold certification is another important step in Berkeley Rep's efforts to update our buildings and ultimately become a carbon-neutral organization," said Berkeley Rep's Director of Facilities Mark Morrisette. "We are thrilled that we can house our guest artists right next to the theatres."

Completed in September 2022, The Medak Center provides free work-force housing to artists and theatre professionals working at Berkeley Rep. Actors, directors, designers, and other theatre professionals have the opportunity to live within the heart of the arts district, bringing new vitality to the western end of Addison Street that enhances the relevance and importance of the arts district as a thriving part of the city of Berkeley. Featuring 45 apartment units, the building includes an outdoor terrace and a 19ft x 32ft mural commissioned in collaboration with the Sogorea Te' Land Trust and created by artist CeCe Carpio acknowledging the Ohlone peoples. Additionally, the Medak Center provides classroom and studio space for Berkeley Rep's educational and new play development programs, which advance the organization's position as a leading American theatre company. Every unit is equipped with bicycle parking, and an additional 24 bike spots are located on the ground floor.

When not in use by Berkeley Rep, apartments are available at subsidized rates for short-term use by other nonprofit organizations. The outdoor terrace and studio spaces are also available for outside rentals and special events.



BECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley Playhouse Photo
BECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley Playhouse
Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Becoming Robin Hood, an all-new musical performing May 26 to June 25, 2023.
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Center REP in May Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Center REP in May
Center Repertory Company kicks off the summer with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' exuberant Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights. From the creator of Hamilton comes this jubilant story of New York's Washington Heights neighborhood and its vibrant community.
Dan Hoyle to Return to The Marsh San Francisco With BORDER PEOPLE Photo
Dan Hoyle to Return to The Marsh San Francisco With BORDER PEOPLE
Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his critically acclaimed hit, Border People.
Premieres, Rare Works & More Set for San Francisco Ballet 2023-24 Season Photo
Premieres, Rare Works & More Set for San Francisco Ballet 2023-24 Season
San Francisco Ballet has announced its 2024 season filled with premieres, company firsts, and works rarely seen in the United States.

More Hot Stories For You


Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold CertificationBerkeley Repertory Theatre's Medak Center Receives LEED Gold Certification
April 21, 2023

In time for Earth Day, Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer and Managing Director Tom Parrish announced today that The Medak Center, Berkeley Rep's new seven-floor artist housing building, has been awarded LEED Gold certification.
BECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley PlayhouseBECOMING ROBIN HOOD Makes World Premiere at Berkeley Playhouse
April 21, 2023

Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Becoming Robin Hood, an all-new musical performing May 26 to June 25, 2023.
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Center REP in MayIN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Center REP in May
April 21, 2023

Center Repertory Company kicks off the summer with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' exuberant Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights. From the creator of Hamilton comes this jubilant story of New York's Washington Heights neighborhood and its vibrant community.
San Francisco Ballet Reveals Lineup For the First Season Under The Direction Of Tamara RojoSan Francisco Ballet Reveals Lineup For the First Season Under The Direction Of Tamara Rojo
April 21, 2023

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) has announced its 2024 season filled with premieres, company firsts, and works rarely seen in the United States. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Dan Hoyle to Return to The Marsh San Francisco With BORDER PEOPLEDan Hoyle to Return to The Marsh San Francisco With BORDER PEOPLE
April 20, 2023

Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his critically acclaimed hit, Border People.
share