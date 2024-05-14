The Rita Moreno Awards Announces 2024 Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A panel of nationally recognized judges— including Danny Gorman, Anthony Jackson, and Tory Ross Roman— announced the 2024 winners of The Rita Moreno Awards held in-person at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, May 13.

Sponsored by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, and Children's Musical Theater San Jose, this regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre north of Santa Barbara.

The 2024 winners are:



OVERALL PRODUCTION:

Hello, Dolly!

Buchanan High School (Clovis, CA)

LEAD ACTOR:

Mitchell Henderson as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly!

Buchanan High School (Clovis, CA)

LEAD ACTRESS:

Venice Ella Mayor as Phoebe in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Bellarmine College Preparatory (San Jose, CA)

SUPPORTING PERFORMER:

Genevieve Jones as Yonah in Children of Eden

Justin-Siena High School (Napa, CA)

FAN FAVORITE:

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)

Mitchell Henderson (Lead Actor) and Venice Ella Mayor (Lead Actress) will join regional winners from 51 regional programs across the nation at The 15th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony taking place on Monday, June 24, 2024, when 102 students will make their debuts on a Broadway stage in the talent showcase at the Minskoff Theatre. During this unforgettable event, a panel of judges will select two students for the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Participants in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards will be in New York City from Friday, June 14, 2024, through Tuesday, June 25, 2024. In addition to performing in the awards ceremony, students will participate in master classes and coaching sessions with Broadway coaches and accomplished industry professionals.



Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., The Broadway League's charitable division. The Foundation's mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation, and awareness of the theatrical arts and to provide a forum for the discussion of issues relating to the preservation and promotion of live theatre as a vital and culturally significant artistic medium.



The depth, scope, and education-centric mission of the Jimmy Awards coupled with its extensive television and media coverage has made participating in the program an aspiration for a growing number of high schools. Based on feedback from participating theatres, school administrators are now directing both staff and financial resources to improve the quality of theatre arts education in their districts. This renewed enthusiasm for the performing arts in schools is already helping to invigorate local theatres and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.



Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

