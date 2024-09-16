Berkeley Rep to Present Theatre Explorers Series Featuring Workshops for Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkeley Repertory Theatre will present Theatre Explorers, a brand-new subscription series add-on that offers engaging and age-appropriate workshops for students in grades K-5 concurrent with select Saturday matinees throughout the 2024/25 season so parents can enjoy time at the theatre. Led by professional teaching artists from Berkeley Rep’s School of Theatre, programming will include games, movies, and art projects. Registration is $25 per child, per performance date. Theatre Explorers will be held next door to Berkeley Rep at the School of Theatre (2071 Addison Street, Berkeley).



Theatre Explorers is currently available as an add-on for 2024/25 season subscribers for select performances. To purchase, visit tickets.berkeleyrep.org/packages/fixed/10260?promo=EXPLORERS. Space permitting, individual show opportunities may be made available at a later date. Theatre Explorers matinee dates for the 2024/25 season are:

Saturday, October 5, 2024 (2 p.m.): Mexodus

Saturday, November 16, 2024 (2 p.m.): The Matchbox Magic Flute

Saturday, November 30, 2024 (2 p.m.): Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Saturday, February 22, 2025 (2 p.m.): The Thing About Jellyfish

Saturday, March 8, 2025 (2 p.m.): Uncle Vanya

Saturday, April 26, 2025 (2 p.m.): Here There Are Blueberries

Saturday, May 24, 2025 (2 p.m.): the aves

“We are excited to introduce Theatre Explorers as a new addition to Berkeley Rep programming,” said Anthony Jackson, Director of Berkeley Rep School of Theatre. “In our continued search for ways to eliminate access barriers for audiences to attend live theatre, this new program gives families a unique way to enjoy the theatre experience together. While parents experience Berkeley Rep mainstage performances, their children will engage in dynamic, age-appropriate workshops led by our expert teaching artists.”



Further expanding on its commitment to serve elementary school-aged students, Berkeley Rep has:

Expanded the cohort of teaching artists that focus primarily on Story Builders curriculum, Berkeley Rep’s literacy program for elementary schools.

Last season, increased its presence in local schools, serving over 1,300 students in the classroom.

Held its first ever full day summer camp for elementary school students in Summer 2024, which sold out.

Added Saturday morning classes to School of Theatre offerings for students in K-5.

Berkeley Rep's 2024/25 season also features two intergenerational productions that are ideal for introducing younger audiences to the theatre—The Matchbox Magic Flute (ages 8+), a mesmerizing adaptation of Mozart’s iconic Magic Flute featuring only 10 singers and five musicians, performing October 18–December 8, 2024, and the world premiere of The Thing About Jellyfish (ages 12+), based on the New York Times bestselling young adult novel by Ali Benjamin, adapted for the stage by Keith Bunin and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, performing January 31–March 9, 2025.



Comments