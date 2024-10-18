Berkeley Rep to Host California Educational Theatre Association Conference

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Fall, Berkeley Repertory Theatre will host the 2024 California Educational Theatre Association Conference—The Creativity in Creativity—taking place October 24–27, 2024. This annual conference will feature workshops, guest speakers, and presentations that will help theatre educators from throughout California shape the future of theatre education.



Berkeley Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer will deliver the keynote speech. Theatrical powerhouse Mary Zimmerman, whose production of The Matchbox Magic Flute begins performances soon at Berkeley Rep, will receive the Visionary Award for her contributions to educational theatre.



“Berkeley Rep is proud to partner with CETA to host this year’s CETA conference celebrating innovation, creativity, and arts advocacy with theatre educators from across the state of California,” said Anthony Jackson, Director of Berkeley Rep School of Theatre. “With over 20 years of service to our school and educational communities, the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre is especially thrilled to activate our campus, welcome new thought partners to our community, and explore the future of theatre education in our great state.”



CETA President Gale Caswell adds, "Our collaboration with Berkeley Rep is truly exciting. We're so pleased we could bring teaching artists together with Berkeley Rep artists to create this inspiring conference."



Since 1945, the California Educational Theatre Association has been a strong force in shaping quality theatre education. Formed into a statewide organization in 1966, CETA’s primary mission for its next 50 years became the reinstatement of the Theatre (and Dance) Credentials, finally achieved in 2016, when Senator Ben Allen’s SB 916 TADA! was signed into law. Through that struggle, CETA’s visionary approach to meeting challenges has made it a nationally recognized organization. The needs of individual theatre teachers are many and diverse and are dependent on their community, their district, their school, and their students at whatever grade level(s) they teach. CETA supports and represents theatre educators throughout the state with its innovative programs, advocacy efforts and annual events for theatre teachers, artists, and students.



For more information on this year’s California Educational Theatre Association Conference, visit cetaconference.com/2024/.

