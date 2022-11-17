Berkeley Rep Announces $25 Tickets To The West Coast Premiere Of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

Performances of the West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's critically acclaimed Wuthering Heights-a reimagined version of Emily BrontÃ«'s gothic masterpiece with live music, dance, passion, hope, and a dash of impish irreverence, creating an intoxicating revenge tragedy for today-begin this Friday, November 18 at Berkeley Repertory Theater's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley). Tickets are on sale and can be purchased exclusively online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/wuthering-heights/.



Berkeley Rep announces select $25 front row and loge box tickets for every performance of Wuthering Heights. Starting today (Wednesday, November 16) at noon, and continuing every Monday at noon PST, the front row and loge box tickets for that week's performances will be available for $25, with no order fees, through the Berkeley Rep website. Tickets will be available online only on a first-come, first-served basis. The on-sale schedule is as follows:



Wednesday, November 16 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Friday, November 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 20 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.



Monday, November 21 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, November 22 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 25 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 27 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.



Monday, November 28 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.



Monday, December 5 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, December 6 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.



Monday, December 12 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, December 13 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

Friday, December 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.



Monday, December 19 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, December 20 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 22 at 1 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Friday, December 23 at 1 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 at 2 p.m.



Monday, December 26 at noon

$25 front row and loge box tickets available for the following performances:

Tuesday, December 27 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 28 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 at 1 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Friday, December 30 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 31 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, January 1 at 7:30 p.m.



Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area. Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.



Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level of Stephen and Susan Chamberlin, Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Louise Gund, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, Jack & Betty Schafer, and The Strauch Kulhanjian Family.