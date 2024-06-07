Alma Deutscher to Return to Opera San José for Family-Friendly THE MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Launching Opera San José’s 41st season is a family-friendly production of The Magic Flute, to be conducted by prodigy composer/conductor Alma Deutscher, whose updated Cinderella enthralled OSJ audiences. Deutscher reunites with director Brad Dalton to invigorate this whimsical final opera composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This fanciful work follows the fairytale story of handsome young prince Tamino (tenor WooYoung Yoon) and silly bird-catcher Papageno (baritone Ricardo José Rivera), who set out to free the clever princess Pamina (soprano Melissa Sondhi).

Equipped with a set of magical musical instruments, these two new friends face a vengeful Queen of the Night (soprano Emily Misch), a world of sorcerers and serpents, spirits and secrets, and more, that will test their loyalty, love, and persistence.

Performances will run September 14-29, 2024.

TICKETS: $50-$175

INFO: For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am–4:00pm).

Photo credit: Pat Kirk

