Alley Theatre to Present Four New Plays at 2026 All New Festival

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Alley Theatre has announced the cast for the 2026 Alley All New Festival, a three-day festival of staged readings on October 23-25. The Festival welcomes four of the boldest voices in American playwriting: Liz Duffy Adams, Jake Brasch, Gloria Majule, and Luis Quintero. The casts feature members of the Alley's Resident Acting Company as well as local Houston and out-of-town actors.

'If you've never been to the Alley All New Festival, this year is the perfect year to go. The Alley All New Festival is one of my favorite times of the year at the Alley,' shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. 'It is the one week in our season when we have four teams of playwrights, directors and actors working on projects at the same time. The whole theatre feels alive with energy and excitement. Then the amount of work, ideas, and inspiration you are able to experience in one weekend is really exciting.'

Single reservations are now available. Alley All New programming is recommended for mature audiences. All updates and schedules will be available at alleytheatre.org/allnew.

Since its inception in 2016, Alley All New Festival has become a leading incubator for new American plays, with 33 of 46 featured works going on to receive a world premiere. In addition to productions at the Alley, Festival shows have moved to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London's West End, as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Dallas, and more.

2026 ALLEY ALL NEW FESTIVAL

LUNACY, OR THE EMPEROR AND EMPRESS OF THE MOON

by Liz Duffy Adams

Directed by Rob Melrose

Saturday, October 24, 10:30 AM

For all of human history, we've wanted to go to the moon. This wildly imaginative spin on Aphra Behn's Restoration comedy is part period piece and part science fiction. It launches past the original, spanning time, genre, and space. Discover Alley veteran Liz Duffy Adams' latest play, written with input from real NASA scientists.

The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Dylan Godwin as Don Cinthio/ Mission Specialist Theo and Melissa Molano as Elaria/ Mission Specialist Ella. They are joined by Andrea San Miguel as Harlequin/ Science Officer Quin, Callee Miles as Bellemante/Mission Specialist Bella, Allison Pistorius as Scaramouch/ Command Pilot Cara, David Sinaiko as Doctor Baliardo/ Commander Bell, Forrest Stringfellow as Don Charmante/ Mission Specialist Monty, Essence Renae as Mopsophil/Artemis and Allysia Peine and Mason Dowd reads Stage Directions. Laura Pilar Gutierrez stage manages.

AFRICAN MOMS' BOOK CLUB

by Gloria Majule

Directed by Awoye Timpo



Sunday, October 25, 10:30 AM

Four ultra-wealthy Tanzanian women gather every month, to decide on their next book club read. This month, they chose the Bible. Again. With the arrival of a new member from abroad, tensions rise and cracks begin to form in the women's perfectly manicured lives and fiercely held beliefs.

The cast includes Resident Acting Company Member Michelle Elaine as Latifa. She is joined by Estée Burks as Farida, Patrice Johnson as Zawadi, LaKeisha Rochelle Randle as Sylvia, Fahnlohnee Reeves as Nuru and Claire Metusalem reads Stage Directions. Deb Ramser stage manages.

FAMILY WEEKEND

by Jake Brasch

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch

Saturday, October 24, 4:30 PM

It's Family Weekend at Rocky Mountain Joy, a substance abuse treatment center in rural Colorado. In the wilderness, families contend with their loved ones, their counselor...and a pesky elk that won't get lost. Laugh along with this dark comedy about addiction, family, and the limits of love.

The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Elizabeth Bunch as Carly and Chris Hutchison as Frank. They are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day as Mildred, Bryan Jahnke as Ted/Henry, Antonio Lasanta as Elijah,

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 03 Hrs 18 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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