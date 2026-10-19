Alley Theatre to Present Four New Plays at 2026 All New Festival
The Houston theatre will stage new plays by acclaimed American writers including Adams, Brasch, Majule, and Quintero.
Alley Theatre has announced the cast for the 2026 Alley All New Festival, a three-day festival of staged readings on October 23-25. The Festival welcomes four of the boldest voices in American playwriting: Liz Duffy Adams, Jake Brasch, Gloria Majule, and Luis Quintero. The casts feature members of the Alley's Resident Acting Company as well as local Houston and out-of-town actors.
'If you've never been to the Alley All New Festival, this year is the perfect year to go. The Alley All New Festival is one of my favorite times of the year at the Alley,' shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. 'It is the one week in our season when we have four teams of playwrights, directors and actors working on projects at the same time. The whole theatre feels alive with energy and excitement. Then the amount of work, ideas, and inspiration you are able to experience in one weekend is really exciting.'
Single reservations are now available. Alley All New programming is recommended for mature audiences. All updates and schedules will be available at alleytheatre.org/allnew.
Since its inception in 2016, Alley All New Festival has become a leading incubator for new American plays, with 33 of 46 featured works going on to receive a world premiere. In addition to productions at the Alley, Festival shows have moved to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and London's West End, as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Dallas, and more.
2026 ALLEY ALL NEW FESTIVAL
LUNACY, OR THE EMPEROR AND EMPRESS OF THE MOON
by Liz Duffy Adams
Directed by Rob Melrose
Saturday, October 24, 10:30 AM
For all of human history, we've wanted to go to the moon. This wildly imaginative spin on Aphra Behn's Restoration comedy is part period piece and part science fiction. It launches past the original, spanning time, genre, and space. Discover Alley veteran Liz Duffy Adams' latest play, written with input from real NASA scientists.
The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Dylan Godwin as Don Cinthio/ Mission Specialist Theo and Melissa Molano as Elaria/ Mission Specialist Ella. They are joined by Andrea San Miguel as Harlequin/ Science Officer Quin, Callee Miles as Bellemante/Mission Specialist Bella, Allison Pistorius as Scaramouch/ Command Pilot Cara, David Sinaiko as Doctor Baliardo/ Commander Bell, Forrest Stringfellow as Don Charmante/ Mission Specialist Monty, Essence Renae as Mopsophil/Artemis and Allysia Peine and Mason Dowd reads Stage Directions. Laura Pilar Gutierrez stage manages.
AFRICAN MOMS' BOOK CLUB
by Gloria Majule
Directed by Awoye Timpo
Sunday, October 25, 10:30 AM
Four ultra-wealthy Tanzanian women gather every month, to decide on their next book club read. This month, they chose the Bible. Again. With the arrival of a new member from abroad, tensions rise and cracks begin to form in the women's perfectly manicured lives and fiercely held beliefs.
The cast includes Resident Acting Company Member Michelle Elaine as Latifa. She is joined by Estée Burks as Farida, Patrice Johnson as Zawadi, LaKeisha Rochelle Randle as Sylvia, Fahnlohnee Reeves as Nuru and Claire Metusalem reads Stage Directions. Deb Ramser stage manages.
FAMILY WEEKEND
by Jake Brasch
Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch
Saturday, October 24, 4:30 PM
It's Family Weekend at Rocky Mountain Joy, a substance abuse treatment center in rural Colorado. In the wilderness, families contend with their loved ones, their counselor...and a pesky elk that won't get lost. Laugh along with this dark comedy about addiction, family, and the limits of love.
The cast includes Resident Acting Company Members Elizabeth Bunch as Carly and Chris Hutchison as Frank. They are joined by two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day as Mildred, Bryan Jahnke as Ted/Henry, Antonio Lasanta as Elijah,
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
The Madness of Lady Bright
Venue: iMPACt Center for Art & Dance (11/06-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Hillbarn Theatre (10/08-11/01)
|
Exile | Banishment | Home
O1C (11/15-11/15)
|
The Secret Garden
Marin Shakespeare Company’s Downtown Theatre (11/27-12/20)
|
Hadestown Teen Edition
Berkeley Playhouse (7/10-7/18)
|
“Inspiración: Music by Women and Nonbinary Composers”
Center for New Music (5/15-5/15)
|
Bay Area Musical Improv Festival - Saturday 4:30PM Show
All Out Comedy (10/24-10/24)
|
The Secret in the Wings
Theatre Lunatico (10/10-11/01)
|
Come From Away
Berkeley Playhouse (2/19-3/21)
|
Bay Area Musical Improv Festival - Friday 6:30PM Show
All Out Comedy (10/23-10/23)