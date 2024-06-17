ARI SHAPIRO'S THANK YOU FOR LISTENING is Coming to the Curran Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ari Shapiro’s Thanks for Listening: An Evening of Songs and Stories will be presented on Thursday, August 8 at 8 p.m. at San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.).

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com.

"I've used the phrase Thank you for listening to mean so many things," Ari says, "It's versatile, sort of like Shalom, Aloha, or Bless Your Heart." In this show with music direction by Henry Koperski, Ari shares behind-the-scenes stories of flying on Air Force One and reporting from war zones, imparts lessons he learned from his fortune teller grandmother, and recites selected excerpts from his treasured collection of hate mail - all in an exploration of the profound difference that merely listening to one another can have on the world.



With songs from Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Taylor Swift, Stephen Sondheim and Rufus Wainwright among many others, audiences will leave Thank You For Listening feeling more hopeful about the world around them... and may never listen to All Things Considered in quite the same way again.

Comments