ANGRY BLACK WOMAN 101 Comes to San Francisco Fringe Fest 2022

Kathryn Seabron will present Angry Black Woman 101, is a one woman show that takes a deep dive into the microaggressions, tropes and misogynoir Black women deal with in the workplace and in society at large. It is part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, Exit Stage Left September 8 through 17, 2022. Angry Black Woman 101 will be presented September 8 @ 7pm, 10 @ 330pm, 13 @ 830pm and 17 @ 8pm. Tickets are available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193815®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2F2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

This show is couched in a truthful and hurtful work situation during my tenure at TechSoup, a local nonprofit.

Interspersed throughout the show are vignettes, stories, poetry and media pieces to illustrate the topic of the crossroads of misogyny and racism that Black women have to navigate daily. We also celebrate the tenacity and survival of Black women in spite of all of that.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.