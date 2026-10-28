A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open Center REP's Holiday Season

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Center Repertory Company is ushering in the holiday season with the return of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted by award-winning playwright Harrison David Rivers and directed by multimedia visionary Jared Mezzocchi, performing at Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts.

This adaptation sets young Tim Cratchit center stage as he makes a wish on a candle, invoking a series of ghostly visitors to the bedside of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. With a “humbug!” on his breath, the curmudgeon is whisked away on a journey of awakening. This tender retelling highlights the necessity of caring for the most vulnerable among us while delivering a profound love letter to Dickens' beloved story.

Immersing the audience in a dazzling digital design, OBIE Award-winning director Jared Mezzocchi brings Victorian London and its netherworld to vivid life in this time-honored tale that asks us to contemplate the value of empathy over financial profits. Presented in association with AXIS Dance Company—one of the nation's most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers—this not-to-be-missed production brings Charles Dickens' beloved classic to life in a bold and spectacular reimagining.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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