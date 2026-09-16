Seth Rudetsky And Vanessa Williams to Perform at the Lesher Center
The event will take place on Thursday, January 28, 2027.
Award-winning singer, actor, and entertainer Vanessa Williams will join SiriusXM radio personality, Broadway pianist, and conductor Seth Rudetsky for an intimate evening of music and conversation as part of the 2026/27 Headliners Series. The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series starring Vanessa Williams will take place Thursday, January 28, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.
Sirius XM radio star and Broadway pianist/conductor Seth Rudetsky brings his critically acclaimed concert series to the Lesher Center with one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today, Vanessa Williams. This up-close, personal, and 'impromptu' concert event mixes behind-the-scenes stories—prompted by Seth's funny, insightful, and revealing questions— with a bevy of hit songs from Vanessa's wide-ranging career in film, stage, TV and on the pop charts. You're invited to join us for this unique evening of behind-the-scenes stories from TV shows like 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Ugly Betty' mixed with incredible musical performances of songs like 'Save The Best For Last' and 'Colors Of The Wind' to Vanessa's recent triumph in the Elton John musical 'The Devil Wears Prada.”
Located in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek, the Lesher Center for the Arts has become one of Northern California's premier destinations for world-class performing arts, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors annually through performances, exhibitions, and community programming.
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