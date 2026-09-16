Seth Rudetsky And Vanessa Williams to Perform at the Lesher Center

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Award-winning singer, actor, and entertainer Vanessa Williams will join SiriusXM radio personality, Broadway pianist, and conductor Seth Rudetsky for an intimate evening of music and conversation as part of the 2026/27 Headliners Series. The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series starring Vanessa Williams will take place Thursday, January 28, 2027 at 7:30 p.m. at Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

Sirius XM radio star and Broadway pianist/conductor Seth Rudetsky brings his critically acclaimed concert series to the Lesher Center with one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today, Vanessa Williams. This up-close, personal, and 'impromptu' concert event mixes behind-the-scenes stories—prompted by Seth's funny, insightful, and revealing questions— with a bevy of hit songs from Vanessa's wide-ranging career in film, stage, TV and on the pop charts. You're invited to join us for this unique evening of behind-the-scenes stories from TV shows like 'Desperate Housewives' and 'Ugly Betty' mixed with incredible musical performances of songs like 'Save The Best For Last' and 'Colors Of The Wind' to Vanessa's recent triumph in the Elton John musical 'The Devil Wears Prada.”

Located in the heart of downtown Walnut Creek, the Lesher Center for the Arts has become one of Northern California's premier destinations for world-class performing arts, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors annually through performances, exhibitions, and community programming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 09 Hrs 57 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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