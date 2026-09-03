DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Center REP in Walnut Creek

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This fall, Center REP invites audiences to forget everything they thought they knew about the world's most famous vampire and prepare for a bloody good time with the Bay Area premiere of the nationally acclaimed hit, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors—Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen's sexy, campy and outrageously funny reinvention of Bram Stoker's gothic classic.

Directed by Becca Wolff, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors performs Sunday, October 25 through Sunday, November 15, 2026 at Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts.

In this fast-paced, 90-minute romp, five fearless actors take on nearly 20 characters as Dracula's familiar tale gets turned completely on its head. When Mina falls mysteriously ill, her sister Lucy Westfeldt and Lucy's fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of renowned vampire hunter Dr. Jean Van Helsing. Their pursuit of the dangerously seductive Count Dracula launches a whirlwind of romantic entanglements, spectacular frights, and delightfully unhinged comedy in a tour-de-force of physical performance. Inspired by Bram Stoker's legendary novel, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors combines gothic horror with the breakneck theatrical invention of The 39 Steps and the anything-goes comic sensibility of Mel Brooks and Monty Python.

“There's something cathartic about coming together as an audience and simply having a great time,” said Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is exactly that kind of theatrical joyride. It's over-the-top and unapologetically silly. We can't wait for audiences to sink their teeth into this ridiculously fun night at the theatre.”

The cast of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors includes (in alphabetical order): Kevin Clarke, Kina Kantor, Danny Scheie, Sidney Matthew Roman, and Elissa Stebbins.

Directed by Becca Wolff, the creative team for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors includes Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen (writers), Becky Bodurtha (Costume Design), Ray Oppenheimer (Lighting Design), Liliana Duque (Scenic Design), Emily Summers (Props Design), James Ard (Sound Design), Emily Haynes (Hair and Makeup Design), Christian Cagigal (Illusion Consultant), Taylor McQuesten (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).

Center REP productions include REP CONNECT events, which invite patrons to learn more about the production, meet the artists and each other. Events are free, unless otherwise noted, and open to all ticket holders regardless of the date of their tickets.

REP CONNECT events for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors include the Director Chat (October 30, 2026, 6:30 p.m.) Cast Chat (November 4, 2026, following the performance), and our Pride Mixer (November 11, 2026, 6:30 p.m.).

Single tickets are on-sale now by visiting centerrep.org or calling the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6 p.m.). The first two performances of all Center REP subscribed productions are offered to the public as Pay What You Can and are available to reserve today.

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