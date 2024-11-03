A CELTIC CHRISTMAS By A Taste Of Ireland to Play The Warner Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The heart-stirring spirit of an Irish holiday will come to life when A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland comes to the Torrington, with a performance at 3:00pm, Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Warner Theatre in Torrington. This thrilling production elevates the holiday season with electrifying performances by stars from Riverdance and Lord of the Dance and a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers, who fuse incredible red-hot rhythms with jaw-dropping talent in an unforgettable night of storytelling, Irish charm, and spectacular entertainment. For information and tickets, the public can visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

Featuring traditional high-energy Irish tunes, heartfelt ballads, and favorite carols, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland has toured to packed theaters around the world in a multidimensional show choreographed and produced by National Irish Dance Champion and Gaelforce Dance star Brent Pace, with Irish Dance World Champion and Lord of the Dance lead soloist Ceili Moore.

In A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, audiences are immersed in the magnificence of Christmas in Ireland, transported to a land where energetic music and dance are the beating heart of the festive season. As lads croon their way along the cobblestone streets, filling the air with the rich sounds of Irish ballads, high-spirited lasses hit the floor with thunderous, powerful beats that resonate deep in the soul. Set against the enchanting backdrop of a snow-dusted Ireland, the show follows two star-crossed lovers, Oisín, a humble man from the rugged lands of Tyrone, and Ava, a spirited young woman from a wealthy family in Athenry, who find themselves drawn together under the mystical charm of the mistletoe. Their whirlwind romance blossoms into love and then faces harsh trials. But all ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic reunion that captures the spirit of hope, resilience, and enduring love in a moment of festive joy.

With all the heart-warming spirit of an Irish Christmas, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland offers up a night of thrilling music paired with jaw-dropping dance talent. This memorable blend of storytelling and Irish charm invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas).

Headliners for this tour include one of the world's most decorated Irish dancers of all time, Alliyah O'Hare (Birmingham, UK), who is a nine-time World Champion and has performed in Lord of the Dance; Callum O'Neill (Birmingham, UK), World Champion, formerly Riverdance; and Cian Walsh (Cork, IRE), World Championship runner-up, who has appeared Off-Broadway. They join a cast that includes Brittany Pymm (Perth, AU), World Medalist; Megan Urbanek (Florida, USA), World Medalist and Michael Flatley Freestyle World Champion; Clara Sheppard (Belfast, IRE), World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance; Fiona Shanley (Florida, USA), who has performed in Riverdance; Rochelle Hoffmann (British Columbia, CN), featured in A Taste of Ireland Off-Broadway; Sofia Martin (Tyne & Wear, UK), World Championship runner-up, Lord of the Dance; Isaac Loxley (Brisbane, AU), World Medalist; Ronan Kristufek (Chicago, IL, USA), Top 5 World Championship; AJ Brainerd (Florida, USA), Top 3 World Championships; Mitchell O'Hara (Christchurch, NZ), World Medalist; Oisin Lennon (Dundalk, IRE), Top 3 World Championships. They are joined by live musicians to perform in this rousing production. (Note: casting subject to change.)

Says Director and Producer Brent Pace, “For A Celtic Christmas we've curated a spectacular line-up, featuring unparalleled talents from around the globe. From world-class musicians to the most skilled Irish dancers of today, our stage is graced by the very best in the industry. Beyond the sheer technical brilliance that audiences love, what sets this show apart is the heart-warming spirit of the season that envelopes the entire production.”

Producer Ceili Moore adds, “Our Christmas show is a tapestry woven with the rich threads of Irish influence. With music that captures the essence of our heritage, we invite our audience to immerse themselves in a truly authentic Irish experience. It's a celebration of our culture, our traditions, and the immense talent of our performers, making this show not just a performance but a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ireland.”

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) has over 20 years of experience in Irish dance. As the son of a prominent Australian Irish dance teacher, Pace trained with top dancers in London, Dublin, Australia, and the United States. His career highlights include becoming a world medalist, a six-time national champion, and earning top placements in major competitions worldwide. After joining The Rhythms of Ireland in 2009, he became its youngest lead dancer by 2011 and later performed as principal dancer with Gaelforce Dance. He also starred in ABC3's “Dancing Down Under” documentary, which followed his journey to the world championships. Now a theatrical producer and director, Pace undertakes regular training at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia.

Ceili Moore (Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won the Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Championships. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter “Bullfrog” Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3's “Dancing Down Under” documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions touring globally.

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE:

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as a historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit warnertheatre.org.

