Write Out Loud Kicks Of Season 18 With CLOWNING AROUND In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience has announced Clowning Around the first production in their Eighteenth Season, on Monday, September 23rd at Old Town Theatre - 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors.

Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music together into a literary tapestry. Curtain is 7:00pm. Clowning Around kicks off Season XVIII, which runs through June 16, 2025. https://writeoutloudsd.com/

Throughout the Season, local favorites - Rachael VanWormer, Monique Gaffney, Linda Libby, Steven Lone, David Fenner and many others join Co-Founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy to share stories.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, “We're excited to launch our 18th Season with Clowning Around. Laughter is essential and infectious - and we plan on sharing a LOT of it with our first program this season. At Write Out Loud, we seek to find connection with our audience. We look forward to bringing people together to laugh along with us.”

Write Out Loud's Season XVIII

Clowning Around - Monday, September 23rd, 2024 - 7pm

Stories Filled With Laughter

Opening Story Concert to feature enjoy stories of humor, hilarity, and happenstance!

Save the Date for the Rest of Season XVIII

Let Freedom Ring - Monday, October 14th, 2024

This Land Is Your Land

Miracle on 34th Street - Monday, December 16th, 2024

A Classic Holiday Story

Open Your Heart - Monday, February 17th, 2025

Love Without Fear

A New Home - Monday, April 28th, 2025

From Far and Away

The Tie That Binds - Monday, June 16th, 2025

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In their six show season of Story Concerts, Twainfest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature; Poefest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe and other writers of the macabre, Kamishibai StoryBox Theatre for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Read Imagine Create for teens; Let Your Voice Be Heard - Student Poetry Initiative, Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; and Stories for Seniors.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP