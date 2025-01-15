WHITE Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scripps Ranch Theatre will continue their Season 45 with the San Diego Premier of WHITE, written by James Ijames, the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Winner playwright of Fat Ham. Directed by Yolanda Marie Franklin, the production runs February 14th - March 9th on the campus of Alliant International University.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a preview performance on Friday, February 14th with a Press Opening on Saturday, February 15th at 7:30pm.

The talented cast includes Mysia Anderson, Joey Landwehr, Noelle Caliguri, and Kevin Phantom.

Synopsis: Gus is a painter who desperately wants to show his art at the prominent and renowned Parnell Museum. Vanessa is an actress with the qualities he needs to make it happen. With the help of his boyfriend Tanner, and his inner diva St Diana of Detroit, Gus and Vanessa weave through a comedic story that explores privilege in the art world. White is filled with twists and surprises, subverting expectations as it illuminates contemporary culture. White performs in one act without intermission (Run time 80 minutes) CONTENT ADVISORY: Contains adult themes, strong language and physical intimacy.

Director Yolanda Franklin shared “I'm excited to invite you to another engaging and thought-provoking experience. White is a dark comedy that uniquely blends sharp humor with deep social commentary, making you laugh while addressing critical issues of race, identity, and cultural appropriation in the art world. You'll witness the absurdities and ironies that the characters navigate, with clever and witty dialogue that will keep you entertained. The unexpected twists and turns in the plot will surprise you, making you reflect on your own perceptions and biases. The characters in *White* are relatable and perfectly flawed, making their journeys both funny and revealing. This play offers a fresh perspective on the challenges of diversity and inclusion, creating a compelling narrative that resonates with today's cultural conversations and I believe this play will not only entertain you but also spark meaningful discussions and foster a deeper understanding of important social issues. Join us for White—it's more than just a comedy; it's an opportunity to laugh, reflect, and engage in vital conversations. Don't miss this unique theatrical experience!"

